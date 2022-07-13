Phoenix Pride announces performers for 2022 festival

PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride is sharing some big news.

The event, which runs October 15 & 16 this year, will feature artists Vincint from "The Four," Gayle, and R&B super sensation En Vogue!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 15 and are expected to sell quickly.

"Talking about the festival is important, but we also have to mention that same morning on October 16 is the Pride Parade which is really harkening back to where this started," explains Jeremy Helfgot with Phoenix Pride.

"The earliest marchers back here in Phoenix were in 1981 from what was then the 'queer community' - the letters weren't even in the conversation yet but that march on that state capitol to say that we are here and that we are going to be heard and we are living and we are going to continue to live that's what really what started the whole Pride movement and we are continuing that. we have a lot of progress to celebrate from the last four decades but we also know that our community is under threat right now." Helfgot added.

