Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more

Events to check out the weekend of January 6-8
The popular prehistoric Phoenix Zoo exhibit that debuted back in 2017 is back! That’s right — Dinosaurs in the Desert will open this October 2022! This year’s experience will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more.
Things to do [January 6-8] : Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 18:02:03-05

PHOENIX — New year, new EVENTS! This weekend in the Valley the Annual Flagg Gem & Mineral Show is back, there’s a new exhibit opening at the Heard Museum and if you're looking for some thrill, check out 2Xtreme Monster Trucks!

Here’s where to head out with the family this weekend:

2XTREME MONSTER TRUCKS

  • When: January 7 & 8 at 2 p.m.
  • Cost: tickets start at $15
  • Location: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park [20000 S Maricopa Rd] in Chandler

HO’OLAULE’A AT THE HEARD

  • What to expect: The museum is welcoming the opening of their new exhibition He`e Nalu: The Art and Legacy of Hawaiian Surfing with music, dance, food, and other activities at the museum this weekend.
  • When: January 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and January 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue] in Phoenix

50TH ANNUAL FLAGG GEM & MINERAL SHOW

  • When: January 6 – 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Mesa Community College [1833 W Southern Ave]

WACO HOLDINGS PRESENTS LEGENDS OF POP

  • When: Sunday, January 8, at 3 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $25
  • Location: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

INSTANT RE:PLAY

  • What to expect: According to event officials, this is a sports-themed studio art exhibition inside a hotel in Phoenix.
  • When: Opening night is Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 North Central Avenue]

5K-9 FUN RUN

  • What to expect: This pet-friendly event will take place in January 2023 and registration for the run is now open! As for pets, only dogs are permitted at this event, and up to two dogs per participant will be allowed to participate in the Fun Run.
  • When: January 7, 2023- event kicks off at 8 a.m.
  • Cost: Registration is $30 per person; a portion of each registration will benefit PetSmart Charities. Participants can pick-up their race packet starting December 31 till January 6 at the Tempe Marketplace PetSmart [1900 E Rio Salado Pkwy].
  • Location: Riverview Park [2100 W Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa

FREE WINTERFEST

  • What to expect: According to event officials, there will be music, bounce houses, face painting, interactive games and more.
  • When: Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100] in Scottsdale

"PEORIA’S 1ST SATS FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE, PJ PARTY, NIGHT MARKET & MORE!"

  • What to expect: The Peoria Arts & Culture Department is hosting the an outdoor event that’ll have a free movie screening of ‘PAWS OF FURY, the Legend of Frank, there will be food trucks, a Karate Dance Party, music, games and more.
  • When: Saturday, January 7, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Centennial Plaza Park [9875 N. 85th Ave] in Peoria

PHOENIX SUNS VS. MIAMI HEAT

SKATE AT WESTGATE

  • When: Now until January 16, 2023
  • Cost: Adults/children - $20, and toddlers - $16
  • Where: The Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

  • When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.
  • Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Cost:
  • According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.
  • If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.
  • Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.
  • Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT

  • The exhibit will run until April 30, 2023.
  • Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.
  • Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Pkwy]

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX
This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month and it's known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping at pop-up markets, live music and quite frankly- Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get pretty lively.

  • Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area
  • On the first Friday of every month, the Phoenix Art Museum offers free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; exhibitions may require an extra cost.
  • Location: 1625 North Central Ave.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!