Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more

PHOENIX — New year, new EVENTS! This weekend in the Valley the Annual Flagg Gem & Mineral Show is back, there’s a new exhibit opening at the Heard Museum and if you're looking for some thrill, check out 2Xtreme Monster Trucks!

Here’s where to head out with the family this weekend:

2XTREME MONSTER TRUCKS

When: January 7 & 8 at 2 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $15

Location: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park [20000 S Maricopa Rd] in Chandler

HO’OLAULE’A AT THE HEARD

What to expect: The museum is welcoming the opening of their new exhibition He`e Nalu: The Art and Legacy of Hawaiian Surfing with music, dance, food, and other activities at the museum this weekend.

When: January 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and January 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue] in Phoenix

50TH ANNUAL FLAGG GEM & MINERAL SHOW

When: January 6 – 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Mesa Community College [1833 W Southern Ave]

WACO HOLDINGS PRESENTS LEGENDS OF POP

When: Sunday, January 8, at 3 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Location: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

At the CCA, there's something happening EVERY SUNDAY in January!



INSTANT RE:PLAY

What to expect: According to event officials, this is a sports-themed studio art exhibition inside a hotel in Phoenix.

When: Opening night is Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 North Central Avenue]

5K-9 FUN RUN

What to expect: This pet-friendly event will take place in January 2023 and registration for the run is now open! As for pets, only dogs are permitted at this event, and up to two dogs per participant will be allowed to participate in the Fun Run.

When: January 7, 2023- event kicks off at 8 a.m.

Cost: Registration is $30 per person; a portion of each registration will benefit PetSmart Charities. Participants can pick-up their race packet starting December 31 till January 6 at the Tempe Marketplace PetSmart [1900 E Rio Salado Pkwy].

Location: Riverview Park [2100 W Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa

Less than ✌️weeks until the #AZSuperBowl Host Committee 5K-9 Fun Run presented by @PetSmart! 🐕



Registration is $30 per person, and a portion of each registration will benefit @PetSmartChariTs.



FREE WINTERFEST

What to expect: According to event officials, there will be music, bounce houses, face painting, interactive games and more.

When: Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100] in Scottsdale

"PEORIA’S 1ST SATS FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE, PJ PARTY, NIGHT MARKET & MORE!"

What to expect: The Peoria Arts & Culture Department is hosting the an outdoor event that’ll have a free movie screening of ‘PAWS OF FURY, the Legend of Frank, there will be food trucks, a Karate Dance Party, music, games and more.

When: Saturday, January 7, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Centennial Plaza Park [9875 N. 85th Ave] in Peoria

PHOENIX SUNS VS. MIAMI HEAT

SKATE AT WESTGATE

When: Now until January 16, 2023

Cost: Adults/children - $20, and toddlers - $16

Where: The Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost:

According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT

The exhibit will run until April 30, 2023.

Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.

Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Pkwy]

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX

This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month and it's known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping at pop-up markets, live music and quite frankly- Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get pretty lively.