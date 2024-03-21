Watch Now
Things to do: Blake Shelton, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

Blake Shelton will perform at Ole Red Las Vegas grand opening events
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 18:17:36-04

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these events around the Valley on March 22-24.

Friday, March 22

Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets starting at $31

Looking for more Spring Training games? Check out this Cactus League guide!

Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $125

Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Live in Concert

When: March 22-23
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $38

Beauty and the Beast.jpg

FoodieLand Night Market

When: March 22-24
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets start at $6

@foodielandnm It is my job to try all the foodieland crowd favorites and I take it very seriously 🫡 #drinktok #foodies #foodiesoftiktok #musttryfood #tryingfood #tryingfoods #foodadventure #foodadventures #foodaddict #drinksoftiktok #cutedrinks #mustgoplaces #losangelesfoodie #foodiecouples ♬ original sound - 17.

Saturday, March 23

Rainbows Festival

When: March 23-24
Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Rainbows Festival.jpeg

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival w/ AZ Rice Fest

When: March 23-24
Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria
Cost: Admission start at $5

Happy Buns red bean bao.jpg

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Now - March 31 (weekends)
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: Tickets start at $34

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

When: 1:05 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $49

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $29

Blake Shelton Back To The Honky Tonk Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $49

Looking for more concerts? Check out ABC15's list of concerts coming to the Valley this year!

Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton performs "Come Back as a Country Boy" at the 55th annual CMA Awards.

Oakland Roots vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising FC Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $15

Sunday, March 24

Vegas Knight Hawks vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 3:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61

When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $90

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Arizona Broadway Theatre

When: Now - April 14
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Arizona Broadway Theatre - Charlie.jpeg

——-

