Things to do: Blake Shelton, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these events around the Valley on March 22-24.

Friday, March 22

Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets starting at $31

Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $125

Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Live in Concert

When: March 22-23

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $38

FoodieLand Night Market

When: March 22-24

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Cost: Tickets start at $6

Saturday, March 23

Rainbows Festival

When: March 23-24

Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival w/ AZ Rice Fest

When: March 23-24

Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria

Cost: Admission start at $5

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Now - March 31 (weekends)

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $34

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Blake Shelton Back To The Honky Tonk Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Oakland Roots vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising FC Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Sunday, March 24

Vegas Knight Hawks vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 3:05 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $12

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $90

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Arizona Broadway Theatre

When: Now - April 14

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Click here for ticket information

