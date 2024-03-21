Things to do: Blake Shelton, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these events around the Valley on March 22-24.
Friday, March 22
Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets starting at $31
Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $125
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Live in Concert
When: March 22-23
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $38
When: March 22-24
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets start at $6
Saturday, March 23
When: March 23-24
Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival w/ AZ Rice Fest
When: March 23-24
Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria
Cost: Admission start at $5
When: Now - March 31 (weekends)
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: Tickets start at $34
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
When: 1:05 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $29
Blake Shelton Back To The Honky Tonk Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Oakland Roots vs. Phoenix Rising
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising FC Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Sunday, March 24
Vegas Knight Hawks vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 3:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $90
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Arizona Broadway Theatre
When: Now - April 14
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information
