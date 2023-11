GLENDALE, AZ — The Rolling Stones are rollin' into the desert next year!

The rock band will be taking its Stones Tour ’24 to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 7, 2024.

Glendale is one of 16 dates currently announced for the tour of the United States and Canada.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.

They’re set to perform some of their most popular songs, along with music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds.