‘The Poozeum’ in AZ: owner of world’s largest collection of fossilized poop opens a museum

WILLIAMS, AZ — The world's largest coprolite (fossilized poop) collection on Earth, can be found right here in Arizona. Yup, you read that right.

According to Guinness World Records, George Frandsen has a collection of 8,000 pieces. Frandsen also owns the largest coprolite from a carnivore that measures 2 ft 2.5 in long!

The large collection is now displayed at ‘The Poozeum’ in Williams, Arizona.

IF YOU GO



Cost: Admission to The Poozeum is free.

Address: 109 West Railroad Avenue in Williams, Arizona.

Hours of operation: Tuesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

The video above showcases Frandsen’s collection back in 2015, when it stood at 1,277 pieces; the collection has grown to much larger- now at 8,000.