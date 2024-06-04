Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘The Poozeum’ in AZ: owner of world’s largest collection of fossilized poop opens a museum

This new museum holds some very interesting Guinness World Records
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Owner of world’s largest collection of fossilized poop opens a museum called ‘The Poozeum’ in Williams, Arizona.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 04, 2024

WILLIAMS, AZ — The world's largest coprolite (fossilized poop) collection on Earth, can be found right here in Arizona. Yup, you read that right.

According to Guinness World Records, George Frandsen has a collection of 8,000 pieces. Frandsen also owns the largest coprolite from a carnivore that measures 2 ft 2.5 in long!

The large collection is now displayed at ‘The Poozeum’ in Williams, Arizona.

IF YOU GO

  • Cost: Admission to The Poozeum is free.
  • Address: 109 West Railroad Avenue in Williams, Arizona.
  • Hours of operation: Tuesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
More Things to Do stories:
Dakota from the “The Bachelorette”

Things To Do

The Bachelorette: Arizonan amongst the 25 men vying for Jenn Tran’s heart

Nicole Gutierrez
10:16 AM, Jun 04, 2024
Jennifer Lopez [ J.LO]

Things To Do

Jennifer Lopez cancels ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour dates that included a Phoenix stop

Nicole Gutierrez
12:28 PM, May 31, 2024
Inside ‘Cielito Rosa Bakery,’ the new pink-themed bakery and café in Mesa.

Things To Do

Cielito Rosa Bakery: the new pink-themed bakery & café in Mesa owned by Latinas

Nicole Gutierrez
9:13 AM, May 31, 2024

The video above showcases Frandsen’s collection back in 2015, when it stood at 1,277 pieces; the collection has grown to much larger- now at 8,000.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo