The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway brings top female ropers vying for a $1 million prize

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Giddy up for Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway, where top female ropers are sure to wrangle in the fun and excitement as they compete for a million dollars!

“So, this is only a breakaway roping event,” said Amanda Kimes, Vice President of Kimes Ranch, to ABC15. “These women rope their calf in two seconds flat or less. It's so fast they are and they're on their beautiful horse, they're in a box, that calf comes through the chute and they throw- they swing maybe two times- they catch the calf around the neck. It's called breakaway roping. That horse then stops. The rope breaks free, and that's when the timer stops. So, the calf keeps running, the horse stops. It's literally, how fast can you rope that calf and get it out of there. It's like 1.7 to two seconds. It's incredibly fast. It's very high-paced. It's super adrenaline-filled. It's amazing."

In total, 25 women are competing for a prize pool of one million dollars. This is the second annual Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway held at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“This is the largest payout for female breakaway ropers in the world. It's the only one of its kind,” said Kimes. “These women qualify in two ways. One, there's a qualifier that happened in October, and then there's a qualifier that takes place here […] we take the top 25 girls- 26 there's a second kind of qualifier deal in there- [and] the top 10 in the whole world from the PRCA, which is the main rodeo standings, are invited to come participate, which, of course, for this payout, they all come. And then we take the top 15 from our qualifiers.”

