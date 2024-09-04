‘The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour’ will make five stops in Arizona, here's where and when

PHOENIX — Barbie is bringing her “Dreamhouse Living Tour” to Arizona! The pop-up truck will be making five stops in our state with ‘exclusive merchandise’ celebrating the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

Some of the items that’ll be available at the truck include: graphic t-shirts, denim jackets, baseball cap, corduroy totes, embroidered patch sets, necklaces, keychains, coasters, glass tumblers, plate sets and more.

WHERE TO GO

Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale



Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters.

When: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Quarter [15279 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 260] in Scottsdale



Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked in the Quad near the fountain.

When: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SanTan Village [2196 E Williams Field Rd #103] in Gilbert



Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked near the American Eagle store.

When: Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

La Encantada [2905 E Skyline Dr] in Tucson



Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked in parked in the restaurant circle.

When: Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arizona State Fairgrounds [1826 W McDowell Rd] in Phoenix

