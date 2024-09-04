Watch Now
‘The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour’ will make five stops in Arizona, here's where and when

The truck will visit Glendale, Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale and Tucson
Merchandise from 'The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour.'
Posted

PHOENIX — Barbie is bringing her “Dreamhouse Living Tour” to Arizona! The pop-up truck will be making five stops in our state with ‘exclusive merchandise’ celebrating the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

‘The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour’ will make five stops in Arizona throughout September and October.
Some of the items that’ll be available at the truck include: graphic t-shirts, denim jackets, baseball cap, corduroy totes, embroidered patch sets, necklaces, keychains, coasters, glass tumblers, plate sets and more.

WHERE TO GO

Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

  • Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters.
  • When: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Quarter [15279 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 260] in Scottsdale

  • Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked in the Quad near the fountain.
  • When: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Merchandise from 'The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour.'
SanTan Village [2196 E Williams Field Rd #103] in Gilbert

  • Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked near the American Eagle store.
  • When: Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

La Encantada [2905 E Skyline Dr] in Tucson

  • Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked in parked in the restaurant circle.
  • When: Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arizona State Fairgrounds [1826 W McDowell Rd] in Phoenix

  • Where: The pop-up Truck will be parked on the south side of Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
  • When: October 3- 6 form 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
