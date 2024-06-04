Watch Now
The Bachelorette: Arizonan amongst the 25 men vying for Jenn Tran’s heart

21st season of “The Bachelorette” premieres July 8 on ABC
Dakota from the “The Bachelorette”
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 04, 2024

PHOENIX — Yes, love is in the air once again… ABC’s “The Bachelorette” is back this summer for its 21st season!

This isn't her first shot at love; you may remember the bilingual Vietnamese beauty from Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor.’

Tran is studying to become a physician assistant and currently resides in Miami.

There are 25 men from across the country vying it out for Tran’s heart; one of the contestants is from our great state! 27-year-old Dakota from Paradise Valley is amongst the men.

Dakota from the “The Bachelorette”
THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Dakota. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

"I truly believe the Bachelorette came at a divine time with where I'm at in my life, and Jenn is the kind of woman I hope to meet,” said Dakota to ABC.

Dakota is a certified sommelier and dreams of becoming ‘one of the very few elite master sommeliers.’

You can get to know more about Dakota right here.

‘The Bachelorette’ premieres Monday, July 8, at 8/7c.

