Tempe Tardeada: a free Valley festival that has been celebrating the Hispanic community for decades

TEMPE, AZ — Continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Tempe Tardeada! The local event keeps the city’s Hispanic history and traditions alive by showcasing its rich culture during its free festival!

City of Tempe Floreo de Reata or Trick Roping- a tradition in the Mexican Vaquero culture.

“It's been going on since 1999 and it's really a wonderful family event. We have got a lot of entertainment, some dancing, some mariachi, some Ballet Folklorico, and, of course, a lot of just really delicious food, and arts and crafts for the kids,” said Blanca Villapudua, the city’s library marketing specialist and a Tempe Tardeada volunteer since the beginning.

City of Tempe There will be several performances throughout the event; featured here is a mariachi group.

The event takes place this October in Tempe and admission is free.

City of Tempe “When the music groups come out, you know, just get out on the dance floor and have some fun,” said Blanca Villapudua regarding the live music that will be on-site.

“Well, it's open to everybody. I mean, this is a kind of an event that really puts a spotlight […] on the Hispanic and Latino culture. It's important because we are able to share the unique experiences, the voice, [and] the journey that the Hispanic Latino community has brought to this country […] overall, it's about sharing this culture with the entire community,” shared Villapudua with ABC15.

City of Tempe Interactive demonstrations for the whole family.

The festival will have performances from Mariachi Rubor, Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company, and other local talent.

Plus, there will be face painting, community booths, bounce houses, an Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Toss, and several other activities for kids at no cost.

IF YOU GO



Sunday, October 6, from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe Community Complex [3500 S. Rural Road]

Free admission

City of Tempe Food vendors will be on-site.

TEMPE TRADITION

“This [event] started in 1999, and it was community-driven. We had some neighbors that started putting this together, started advocating for it, for the city, and in 1999, we did our first event. We didn't know how many people were going to show up to it, and it's grown from [an] initial 3,000 people who showed up to up to 15,000 people that show up today. So, it's been a fantastic journey to be on this,” said Villapudua.



The event is called Tempe Tardeada, but for somebody who doesn't know what that word means or has not attended the city’s gathering, Villapudua explains the meaning and the significance of this evening for the community.

“The Hispanic neighbors that lived here in Tempe would get together on Sunday afternoon. So, a ‘tardeada’ is an event that takes place in the afternoon. [They] would bring over food, they would have somebody who would play the guitar, people would start dancing, and it was just done in somebody's backyard, but the whole neighborhood would get together. And so, we're kind of trying to recreate that. So as part of the event, we have a community dance that starts around 4:30 or so, and it's really just a fun time for everybody,” explained Villapudua.