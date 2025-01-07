Tempe FanCon: Free family event celebrating comics, anime, literacy, and all things pop culture

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe FanCon is back this month at the Tempe Library!

“This is the 10th anniversary of the event, so we're very excited about that! It's a free event that has [more than] 83 vendors this year and food trucks,” said Jill Brenner, programming librarian, in an interview with ABC15.

The event will also have local artists, authors, games, and several activities for adults and kiddos.

Tempe Public Library Art at the Tempe FanCon event held in January at the Tempe Library.

“We are going to be having a scavenger hunt this year. People will be going around and finding different clues. We have a board game room that has people in there setting up, and we'll help you if you want to learn how to play a board game- they bring tons of them. The Fun Factory is the kids’ area, which is going to have an obstacle course, possibly some face painting, a bunch of different crafts for the kids, and things for the adults as well,” said Brenner.

Have a costume? Wear it to the event!

“The costume contest is always the biggest draw […] we have separate contests for each age group and groups. So come and dress up as whatever people will dress up as [recognizable characters.] People will dress up as a mash-up of just things that they like. It doesn't matter. Just come out in your favorite costume as your favorite character, or make somebody up and be that, or don't dress up at all and just come as yourself,” said Brenner.

Tempe Public Library Tempe FanCon

THE PURPOSE

This free community event is an annual celebration at the Tempe Public Library. This year, the library is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of this event with the same purpose it started with.

“The thing that started this off and why a library should do it, and why we should have a FanCon, was [to encourage] people to read, encouraging kids to read- read graphic novels, read comic books,” shared Brenner with ABC15. “You know, that's [a] way that a lot of kids will start reading is by reading graphic novels that have […] the pictures, the images, the drawings, the artwork, along with the wording can sometimes help reluctant readers be more comfortable reading when they can see what's happening as well. And it's basically all about literacy. It's all about literacy, getting people excited to read, and just reading whatever it is that they are interested in reading.”

IF YOU GO



Date: January 25 from 10 am - 3 pm

Event venue: Tempe Public Library [3500 S Rural Rd]

Free family-friendly event

What to expect: Local artists & authors, costume contests, photo opportunities with cosplayers, dozens of vendors, and more!

