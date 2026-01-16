Tempe Blooms showcases flowers, music, art, and a ‘flowerful market’

TEMPE, AZ — From stunning displays and live music to hands-on demos and a floral market, the third annual ‘Tempe Blooms’ event promises to flourish with fun for the family!

“There really is no other event of its kind in the Southwest, and so this truly is a one-of-a-kind experience. There's going to be 21 large-scale floral installations that are crafted by local Arizona florists and are scattered throughout the Downtown Tempe District,” Bethany Kennedy, Director of marketing at Downtown Tempe Authority.

Tempe Blooms is showcased in the ABC15 Things To Do monthly on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

The floral installations provide a photo backdrop and lead to downtown's live music, mural art, and a flowerful market with over 70 Arizona vendors.

“We have our presenting sponsor, Arizona Flower Market, and yes, we're going to have six different seminars that are going to be on a schedule on our website. So, you definitely want to plan around those as well if you want to check those out, because we're going to have those throughout the weekend. And there's also a make your own floral bouquet as well in the flowerful market that was a huge hit last year,” expressed Kennedy to ABC15.

The free, family-friendly event aims to grow into a larger event this year than it was last year.

“We’re very excited about this [event], we had over 80,000 people show up last year, so [ we’re] hoping for record turnout this year as well for year three,” said Kennedy.

IF YOU GO