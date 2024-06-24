Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Teens can get free music, art classes at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix, Mesa

Check out Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa
Screenshot 2024-06-24 at 10.09.07 AM.png
Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers flyer
Screenshot 2024-06-24 at 10.09.07 AM.png
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 24, 2024

ABC15 is highlighting a fun and educational center for youth in the Valley that really rocks!

Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers provide free after-school lessons for a variety of artistic skills including music, dance, art, and more.

There are two centers — one located in Phoenix and another in Mesa — that are open year-round from 2- 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.

According to the website, young people ages 12-20 can attend classes at the centers to learn music, dance, photography, art, staging/lighting, video production, sound/recording, and more.

They also offer music instrument loans for those who don’t have one of their own and private lessons. Classes range from beginner to intermediate/advanced.

Learn more about the classes offered and sign up here.

More Things to Do stories:
Chandler Center for the Arts

Things To Do

See free concerts this summer at the Chandler Center for the Arts, here’s how

Nicole Gutierrez
1:18 PM, Jun 21, 2024

Things To Do

Things to do: Pride Night, science fun, Phoenix Rising and more

abc15.com staff
8:57 AM, Jun 21, 2024
Industry Standard is set to open on Roosevelt Row in Phoenix.

Things To Do

Industry Standard: new restaurant coming to Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
3:12 PM, Jun 20, 2024

See more free and affordable things to do around the Valley from our Smart Shopper team here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen