Teens can get free music, art classes at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix, Mesa

ABC15 is highlighting a fun and educational center for youth in the Valley that really rocks!

Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers provide free after-school lessons for a variety of artistic skills including music, dance, art, and more.

There are two centers — one located in Phoenix and another in Mesa — that are open year-round from 2- 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.

According to the website, young people ages 12-20 can attend classes at the centers to learn music, dance, photography, art, staging/lighting, video production, sound/recording, and more.

They also offer music instrument loans for those who don’t have one of their own and private lessons. Classes range from beginner to intermediate/advanced.

