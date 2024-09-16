Slick City Action Park is bringing its massive slides to Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Slick City Action Park opened its first Arizona location in Peoria earlier this year and now it's bringing its massive slides to the East Valley!

The ‘waterless slide park’ confirmed to ABC15 that they will be opening a second location in Chandler "within the next few weeks."

Slick City Action Park Rendering of the Slick City Action Park that’s set to open in Chandler.

"We are so excited to be a part of the Chandler Business Community. We are Arizona natives, friends since grade school, and our three families have raised our children here in the Valley. We understand the need for a family-oriented entertainment center where you can bring children of all ages. We believe that Slick City is just this sort of place...we love that we are able to provide a safe but exciting destination for families of Chandler and the surrounding communities to enjoy,” said the ownership group of the Chandler location -Wade Stooks, Kevin Van Hazel, Chuck Walton- in a written statement to ABC15.

The grand opening date for this new location near Ray Road and Interstate 10 [845 N 54th St.] is yet to be announced.

Here’s what you can expect at the new location:

Slick City Action Park Rendering of a slide called the ‘Big Wave' that'll be available at this new location.

Slick City Action Park Rendering of the play area for the little ones.

Slick City Action Park Renderings of the massive yellow slide that'll be available.

Slick City Action Park Rendering of basketball courts on-site.

Slick City Action Park Rendering: you'll have the opportunity to race against your friends on some of these slides.

Slick City Action Park The slide park will have a variety of seating options.

The video in the player above features ABC15’s coverage of the first Slick City Action Park in AZ.

