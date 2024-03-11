Six Flags Hurricane Harbor open for Spring Break, offering ticket deals

PHOENIX — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is opening for the spring-summer season!

The water park, located near 35th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, opens on Wednesday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hurricane Harbor will be open for the rest of the week and weekend to accommodate Spring Break guests and will open on weekends until the end of May, a park spokesperson says.

Starting at the end of May, Hurricane Harbor will be open seven days a week.

The water park features fun for little kids — like the Soak ‘em Playground and Splash Island — and fun for older kids and adults like the Anaconda water slide, Bahama Blaster coaster, Big Kahuna raft ride, and Hurricane Bay wave pool.

A Spring Sale is going on until March 17 for annual passes - get a Diamond Pass for $90, which normally sells for $175.

Daily tickets are $60 at the gate, but start at $40 online, according to their website. Children 2 and under are free.