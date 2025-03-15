Shiv Supper Club in Scottsdale | Cocktails, truffle bread service, and renderings

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale will soon welcome ‘Shiv Supper Club,’ a destination that promises a new high-end dining experience to the Valley.

“This will be our 15th location for Riot Hospitality Group, and especially in Scottsdale, we have committed to the city to add more upscale, luxurious places for our residents and our tourists to go and Shiv Supper club is going to be that. It is a unique supper club, a high-end steakhouse that has decadent cocktails, a dessert room, incredible music, entertainment and a place that you just want to go to," explained Lissa Druss, spokesperson for Riot Hospitality Group, in an interview with ABC15.

Davis Ink Interior Design RENDERING OF SHIV: “It's a place that no one has seen before in Scottsdale. This is the first supper club in Scottsdale, and we're proud to bring it to everyone,” said Druss.

With the word ‘club’ in the name of the new concept, what does that necessarily mean?

“A supper club is the ideology of being in a unique place, a club somewhere, somewhere where people want to go. It's based off of our CEO, Ryan Hibbert and his thought about immersive experiences that we provide all of our guests and drawing from some of the world's best dining locations. This is what we've created, and the menu speaks for itself,” said Druss.

So no, you won’t have to have a membership to get in this club, but reservations are highly recommended.

Davis Ink Interior Design RENDERING OF SHIV: “This is a place that people can come, families, couples, whoever wants a really high-end night out,” expressed Druss. “This is an experience separate from our nightlife; this is a dining experience, an entertainment experience.”

Let's dive into the menu.

“The menu itself has a ‘truffle bread service.’ Truffle bread service, how decadent does that sound? And unique things that were picked out by our culinary director and one of the chefs that is a Michelin star chef that assisted us on that,” said Druss.

Riot Hospitality Group Shiv food sneak peek.

According to Druss, their culinary director, Dustin Cooke, paired up with Chef Jeff Mahin, a Michelin star chef, to “help augment, supplement and look at the menu” and give them unique ideas that they could carry through their service.

Riot Hospitality Group Offerings at Shiv.

The new concept will have its own ‘dessert room’ too.

“We have our own pastry chef, that even if you don't come to Shiv for dinner, you can definitely come there for a dessert, a little sweet tooth, a little cordial to just put the night away in a really great form. Or do both come have dinner at Shiv and then go into our dessert room for some dessert,” said Druss.

Riot Hospitality Group 'CryBaby' and 'Secret Stash.'

Cocktails will also be a top priority at this location.

“Our cocktail menu has unique cocktail mixes, beverages that no one will ever find. Of course, we'll carry fine wines and scotches and cordials, but it's a unique Cocktail Service, that's unbelievable,” reassured Druss.

Here’s a look at some of its signature cocktails and foods to be served at Shiv Supper Club.



'Well Dressed'

Riot Hospitality Group 'Well Dressed'

'Burst & Bloom'

Riot Hospitality Group 'Burst & Bloom'

'Salt & Vinegar'

Riot Hospitality Group

So, when will the nearly 14,000 square foot entity open?

“We are opening soon, I will tell you that, you’ll have to watch our socials come to our website, and we will tell you when our opening is,” said Druss. “We've said all along it'll be early 2025 and we're going hit that.”

Davis Ink Interior Design An interior rendering of Shiv.