Scottsdale Fashion Square adds two more retail stores amid renovation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Amid its multi-million dollar renovation, Scottsdale Fashion Square announced two retail stores set to open at the mall later this year.

Morphe Cosmetics, a California-based beauty brand that launched in 2008, and UNTUCKit, a men's fashion brand that makes tailored shirts intended to be worn untucked, will both open their first stores in Arizona.

Morphe will be on the third floor of the mall across from Macy's. It is scheduled to open in April.

UNTUCKit will be in the east wing of the mall and is expected to open in the summer, according to a news release.

The announcements are in addition to Apple, which has not yet been officially announced but has filed construction plans and building permits with the City of Scottsdale; Los Angeles-based Mexican restaurant Taco Madera; and Ocean 44, a high-end seafood concept from the owners of Steak 44.

A majority of the mall's renovations are centered around its new "luxury wing" near Dillard's. A new entrance is being built that will include a palm tree-lined drive and more space for restaurants and stores. The inside of the mall will see new floors and paint, and updates to its storefronts.

GALLERY: See artist renderings of what Scottsdale Fashion Square's renovations will look like