San Tan Valley resident becomes a finalist in the ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’

GILBERT, AZ — The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ announced the winner of its Arizona stop that took place in Gilbert! Say hello to the 2017 Radio Flyer Wagon Roadster!

“Unlike anything else on the road, the 2017 Radio Flyer Wagon Roadster was entirely custom designed and built by Mitchell Elsberry of San Tan Valley, Arizona. This street-legal, steel-bodied roadster features a custom-built chassis and LS-1 engine with 700R4 transmission. A plumber by trade, Mitchell is a self-taught builder who created this vehicle as an alternative for his family to take to events. In fact, they have already put 6K+ miles on this passion project,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from the Hot Legends Tour officials.

What does this mean for our local winner? At each stop of the ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’, judges select one vehicle to be a finalist in the competition. Mitchell Elsberry, the winner of the Arizona tour stop will now have a chance at the Global Grand Finale.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The finalists will then compete side-by-side in November where one will be selected as the winner and "will have their car inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”

Your car needs three things to win and have it “immortalized” as a Hotwheels; it needs authenticity, originality and garage spirit.

