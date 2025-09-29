Salt & Straw to open at Novus Place, here’s the scoop on the new Tempe ice cream shop

TEMPE, AZ — Salt & Straw is expanding in Arizona!

The ice cream shop known for crafting unique ice cream flavors will open its second Valley location at Novus Place, a new Mixed-Use Entertainment District, in Tempe near Arizona State University.

The popular Pacific Northwest ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon, made its Arizona debut in Gilbert last summer in the Epicenter at Agritopia.

“Opening our second shop in Arizona is a huge milestone for us,” says Kim Malek, co-founder of Salt & Straw, in a news release sent to ABC15. “From the moment we arrived in Gilbert, the community in this state has embraced us with so much warmth and enthusiasm. We’re thrilled to deepen our roots here with a new shop in Tempe, so we can continue to foster our Arizona community and bring them our most imaginative and delicious ice cream flavors.”

Said news release shared that Salt & Straw's head ice cream maker, Tyler Malek, has developed a menu of 13 classic flavors and a rotating selection that highlights artisans and seasonal ingredients, with this month's Halloween Series inspired by candies, critters, and fall flavors.

Salt & Straw posted online that the celebratory opening of the shop will take place on Friday, October 3.

The new Tempe ice cream shop is said to be open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The video in the player below showcases ABC15’s coverage on the first Arizona Salt & Straw location.