Restaurant Report Card: 22 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in October 2018

PHOENIX - During the first week of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley. In October, 22 eateries failed to pass health inspections by earning a 'C' or better.
PHOENIX
Yogis Grill
1645 E Camelback Road, Suite 105, Phoenix AZ 85016
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Greka Pita
1747 E Camelback Road, Suite 103, Phoenix AZ 85016
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Nishikawa PHX
3141 E Indian School Road, Suite 110, Phoenix AZ 85016
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
McDonald's
3202 E Greenway Road, Phoenix AZ 85032
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Subway
7510 W Thomas Road, Suite 104, Phoenix AZ 85033
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Menuderia Guanajuato
124 S 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
El Pollo Correteado
1602 E Jefferson St. Suite D Phoenix AZ 85034
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
EAST VALLEY
Fry's Food Store
3255 S Rural Road, Tempe AZ 85282
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Frys Signature Food Store
10450 N 90th St Scottsdale AZ 85258
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Thai Rama
2040 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85224
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Filiberto's
6185 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85226
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Filiberto's
3855 W Ray Road, Suite 8, Chandler AZ 85226
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Filiberto's
1050 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85224
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Circle K
939 W Baseline Road, Tempe AZ 85282
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Senor Taco
13525 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Suite 101, Fountain Hills AZ 85268
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Taqueria Mi Casita
2050 N Alma School Road, Suite 30, Chandler AZ 85224
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
America Marketplace
6802 E Thomas Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Filiberto's
9666 E Riggs Road, Suite 100, Sun Lakes AZ 85248
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Caribbean Palm Bakery and Restaurant
3134 S Mill Ave. Suite 3134 Tempe AZ 85282
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Canyon Winds Senior Living
2851 N Boulder Canyon Mesa AZ 85207
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
WEST VALLEY
Fletcher's Sports Grill
20783 N 83rd Ave. Suite 112, Peoria AZ 85382
Grade: D; see inspection details here.
Brunswick Mission Bell
17210 N 59th Ave. Glendale AZ 85308
Grade: D; see inspection details here.