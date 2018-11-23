Restaurant Report Card: 22 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in October 2018

PHOENIX - During the first week of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley. In October, 22 eateries failed to pass health inspections by earning a 'C' or better.

PHOENIX

Yogis Grill

1645 E Camelback Road, Suite 105, Phoenix AZ 85016

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Greka Pita

1747 E Camelback Road, Suite 103, Phoenix AZ 85016

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Nishikawa PHX

3141 E Indian School Road, Suite 110, Phoenix AZ 85016

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

McDonald's

3202 E Greenway Road, Phoenix AZ 85032

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Subway

7510 W Thomas Road, Suite 104, Phoenix AZ 85033

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Menuderia Guanajuato

124 S 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

El Pollo Correteado

1602 E Jefferson St. Suite D Phoenix AZ 85034

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

EAST VALLEY

Fry's Food Store

3255 S Rural Road, Tempe AZ 85282

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Frys Signature Food Store

10450 N 90th St Scottsdale AZ 85258

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Thai Rama

2040 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85224

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's

6185 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85226

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's

3855 W Ray Road, Suite 8, Chandler AZ 85226

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's

1050 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85224

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Circle K

939 W Baseline Road, Tempe AZ 85282

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Senor Taco

13525 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Suite 101, Fountain Hills AZ 85268

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Taqueria Mi Casita

2050 N Alma School Road, Suite 30, Chandler AZ 85224

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

America Marketplace

6802 E Thomas Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's

9666 E Riggs Road, Suite 100, Sun Lakes AZ 85248

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Caribbean Palm Bakery and Restaurant

3134 S Mill Ave. Suite 3134 Tempe AZ 85282

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Canyon Winds Senior Living

2851 N Boulder Canyon Mesa AZ 85207

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

WEST VALLEY

Fletcher's Sports Grill

20783 N 83rd Ave. Suite 112, Peoria AZ 85382

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Brunswick Mission Bell

17210 N 59th Ave. Glendale AZ 85308

Grade: D; see inspection details here.

