Restaurant Report Card: 22 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in October 2018

abc15.com staff
9:45 PM, Nov 7, 2018
11:31 AM, Nov 23, 2018
entertainment | events

In October, 22 eateries failed to pass health inspections by earning a 'C' or better.

Getty Images
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - During the first week of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley. In October, 22 eateries failed to pass health inspections by earning a 'C' or better.

PHOENIX

Yogis Grill
1645 E Camelback Road, Suite 105, Phoenix AZ 85016
Grade: D; see inspection details here

Greka Pita
1747 E Camelback Road, Suite 103, Phoenix AZ 85016
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Nishikawa PHX
3141 E Indian School Road, Suite 110, Phoenix AZ 85016
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

McDonald's
3202 E Greenway Road, Phoenix AZ 85032
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Subway
7510 W Thomas Road, Suite 104, Phoenix AZ 85033
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Menuderia Guanajuato
124 S 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

El Pollo Correteado
1602 E Jefferson St. Suite D Phoenix AZ 85034
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

EAST VALLEY

Fry's Food Store
3255 S Rural Road, Tempe AZ 85282
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Frys Signature Food Store
10450 N 90th St Scottsdale AZ 85258
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Thai Rama
2040 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85224
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's
6185 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85226
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's
3855 W Ray Road, Suite 8, Chandler AZ 85226
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's
1050 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85224
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Circle K
939 W Baseline Road, Tempe AZ 85282
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Senor Taco
13525 N Fountain Hills Blvd., Suite 101, Fountain Hills AZ 85268
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Taqueria Mi Casita
2050 N Alma School Road, Suite 30, Chandler AZ 85224
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

America Marketplace
6802 E Thomas Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Filiberto's
9666 E Riggs Road, Suite 100, Sun Lakes AZ 85248
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Caribbean Palm Bakery and Restaurant
3134 S Mill Ave. Suite 3134 Tempe AZ 85282
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Canyon Winds Senior Living
2851 N Boulder Canyon Mesa AZ 85207
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

WEST VALLEY

Fletcher's Sports Grill
20783 N 83rd Ave. Suite 112, Peoria AZ 85382
Grade: D; see inspection details here.

Brunswick Mission Bell
17210 N 59th Ave. Glendale AZ 85308
Grade: D; see inspection details here

PREVIOUS RESTAURANT REPORT CARDS:

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top