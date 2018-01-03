Restaurant Report Card: 9 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in December

PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley. In December 2017 9 eateries in the Valley failed their health inspections according to county records.
PHOENIX
Circle K Store 4801 E Elliot Road, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen 4340 E Indian School Road, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
Pita Jungle 4340 E Indian School Road, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
Gus's New York Pizza 2755 N 91st Avenue, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
7-Eleven 2401 E McDowell Road, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
Madison Meadows 7211 N 7th Street, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
Circle K Store 2402 E Mcdowell Road, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
Days Inn 2900 E Van Buren Street, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here
WEST VALLEY
Arrowhead Country Club 19888 N 73rd Avenue, Glendale Grade: D, see inspection details here