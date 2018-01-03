Restaurant Report Card: 9 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in December

Courtland Jeffrey
9:15 PM, Jan 2, 2018
PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley. In December 2017 9 eateries in the Valley failed their health inspections according to county records.

PHOENIX

Circle K Store 
4801 E Elliot Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen 
4340 E Indian School Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

Pita Jungle
4340 E Indian School Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

Gus's New York Pizza 
2755 N 91st Avenue, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

7-Eleven 
2401 E McDowell Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

Madison Meadows
7211 N 7th Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

Circle K Store 
2402 E Mcdowell Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

Days Inn 
2900 E Van Buren Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

WEST VALLEY

Arrowhead Country Club    
19888 N 73rd Avenue, Glendale
Grade: D, see inspection details here

 

