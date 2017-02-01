Restaurant Report Card: 8 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in January

PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.

In January, 8 eateries failed to receive a 'C' or better during health inspections according to the Maricopa County Department of Health website.

Phoenix:

Carolina's Mexican Food

2126 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

Grade: D, see inspection details here

Super Carniceria Y Pescaderia Los Alamos No 3

1640 N 36th St, Phoenix

Grade: D, see inspection details here

Even Stevens Sandwiches 21 W Van Buren St, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here Super Carniceria Los Pinos 2903 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here Freddy's Frozen Custard 4929 W Bell Rd, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here Salon Acapulco 1420 N 24th St, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here

East Valley:

Fry's Food Store

985 E Riggs Rd, Chandler

Grade: D, see inspection details here

Blimpie American Sub Shop

78 N Cooper Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Grade: D, see inspection details here

West Valley:

All West Valley restaurants in the month of January received a "C" or higher.