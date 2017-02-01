Restaurant Report Card: 8 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in January

Angie Koehle
2:46 PM, Feb 1, 2017
3 hours ago
See some of the grossest allegations at Valley restaurants.

PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.

In January, 8 eateries failed to receive a 'C' or better during health inspections according to the Maricopa County Department of Health website.

Phoenix:

Carolina's Mexican Food
2126 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 
Super Carniceria Y Pescaderia Los Alamos No 3
1640 N 36th St, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 
Even Stevens Sandwiches
21 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 
Super Carniceria Los Pinos
2903 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 
Freddy's Frozen Custard
4929 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 
Salon Acapulco
1420 N 24th St, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 
East Valley:
 
Fry's Food Store
985 E Riggs Rd, Chandler
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 
Blimpie American Sub Shop 
78 N Cooper Rd Suite 101, Gilbert
Grade: D, see inspection details here
 

West Valley:

All West Valley restaurants in the month of January received a "C" or higher.

 

 

