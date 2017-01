PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.

In December, 8 eateries failed to receive a 'C' or better during health inspections according to the Maricopa County Department of Health website.

Phoenix:

Carniceria Michoacan 3549 W Thomas Rd Suite 103/104, Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here Jewel's Bakery Cafe 4041 E Thomas Rd Suite 101 , Phoenix Grade: D, see inspection details here

East Valley:

The Iowa Cafe

1129 N Higley Rd, Mesa

Grade: D, see inspection details here

Local Bistro

20581 N Hayden Rd , Scottsdale

Grade: D, see inspection details here

Kabab Palace

710 W. Elliot Rd. Tempe

Grade: D, see inspection details here

West Valley:

Chaparral Winds

16617 West Point Pkwy, Surprise

Grade: D, see inspection details here