Restaurant Report Card: 9 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in January

9:00 PM, Feb 6, 2018
PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.

In January, 9 eateries failed to pass health inspections with a 'C' or better.

Phoenix

Circle K Store   
1602 E Washington Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Isra Food Market    
1610 N 36th Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar    
2547 N 44th Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

 

East Valley

Filiberto's Mexican Food    
531 E Southern Avenue, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Chanpen Thai Cuisine    
2700 W Baseline Road, Tempe
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Moreno's Hot Dog  
601 N Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Arizona Golf Resort    
425 S Power Road, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here

 

West Valley

Legends Sports Club    
8378 W Thunderbird Road, Peoria
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Snow Fox
10659 NW Grand Avenue, Sun City
Grade: D, see inspection details here

