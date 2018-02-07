Restaurant Report Card: 9 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in January

Current
PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.
In January, 9 eateries failed to pass health inspections with a 'C' or better.
Phoenix
Circle K Store
1602 E Washington Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Isra Food Market
1610 N 36th Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2547 N 44th Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
East Valley
Filiberto's Mexican Food
531 E Southern Avenue, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Chanpen Thai Cuisine
2700 W Baseline Road, Tempe
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Moreno's Hot Dog
601 N Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Arizona Golf Resort
425 S Power Road, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here
West Valley
Legends Sports Club
8378 W Thunderbird Road, Peoria
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Snow Fox
10659 NW Grand Avenue, Sun City
Grade: D, see inspection details here
