Restaurant Report Card: 11 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in February

Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!

ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm. You can also find them here and on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.

Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.

SO YOU WANT TO KNOW: COMMON QUESTIONS, EASY ANSWERS

REAL CHECK?

3-DAY CANCEL RULE

HOA DISPUTES

DEBT COLLECTORS

STOP JUNK MAIL

CHECKING CHARITIES

RENTAL DEPOSITS

ERASING ELECTRONICS

HIRING CONTRACTORS

PREVENT ID THEFT

IMPROVE CREDIT SCORES

CALL BLOCKERS

HOME WARRANTIES

WEBSITES YOU WANT TO KNOW

Free credit report

Class action settlements

Check businesses complaints

Contractor licenses

Latest recalls

Owed unclaimed money