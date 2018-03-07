Restaurant Report Card: 11 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in February

Current
PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.
In February, 11 eateries failed to pass health inspections with a 'C' or better.
PHOENIX
Pozoleria Mexican Food
2801 E Van Buren Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Papa Chevo's
4302 E Ray Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Mr. Haney's Castaways
5110 E McDowell Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
King Wong
2545 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Tacos Sahuaro Restaurant
2320 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here
EAST VALLEY
El Metate
6140 E Main Street, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Fry's Signature Food Store
10450 N 90th Street, Scottsdale
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Flor De Michoacan
582 N Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Doctors Choice
9101 E Brown Road, Suite 107, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Springdale Village Healthcare
7255 E Broadway Road, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here
Wildflower Bread Company
6428 S McClintock Drive, Tempe
Grade: D, see inspection details here
All west Valley restaurants passed inspection in February with a grade of 'C' or better.
