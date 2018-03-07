Restaurant Report Card: 11 Valley restaurants fail health inspection in February

abc15.com staff
9:45 PM, Mar 6, 2018
8 mins ago
let joe know

In February, 11 eateries failed to pass health inspections with a 'C' or better.

Getty Images
PHOENIX - On the first Wednesday of every month, ABC15 takes action to share restaurant report cards from around the Valley.

In February, 11 eateries failed to pass health inspections with a 'C' or better.

PHOENIX

Pozoleria Mexican Food    
2801 E Van Buren Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Papa Chevo's 
4302 E Ray Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Mr. Haney's Castaways
5110 E McDowell Road, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

King Wong 
2545 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Tacos Sahuaro Restaurant 
2320 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
Grade: D, see inspection details here

 

EAST VALLEY

El Metate 
6140 E Main Street, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Fry's Signature Food Store 
10450 N 90th Street, Scottsdale    
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Flor De Michoacan 
582 N Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Doctors Choice 
9101 E Brown Road, Suite 107, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Springdale Village Healthcare 
7255 E Broadway Road, Mesa
Grade: D, see inspection details here

Wildflower Bread Company 
6428 S McClintock Drive, Tempe
Grade: D, see inspection details here

All west Valley restaurants passed inspection in February with a grade of 'C' or better.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Let Joe Know?

Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!

ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm. You can also find them here and on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.

Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.

