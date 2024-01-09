Registration is now open for the 20th edition of Pat's Run in Tempe!

TEMPE, AZ — Registration is now open for this year's Pat's Run in Tempe!

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the race, which benefits the Pat Tillman Foundation and honors the legacy of Pat Tillman.

Tillman played football for ASU and the Arizona Cardinals before joining the U.S. Army following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Tillman was ultimately killed by friendly fire after his unit was attacked in Afghanistan.

Registration is $42 for the 4.2-mile run/walk that will take place on April 13, 2024. The price will increase slightly after Tuesday. Don't want to deal with the crowds? The virtual 4.2-mile walk/run is also $42. Kids can participate as well with a 0.42-mile walk/race for $10 either in person or virtual.

The race is expected to sell out so sign up early if you want to attend.

Details on the race path, parking, and day of events haven't been released yet.