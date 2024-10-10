Randy's Donuts opens new location in Gilbert, marking third store in Arizona

GILBERT, AZ — Randy’s Donuts is opening its newest location in Gilbert on Thursday.

The location near Val Vista Drive and Queen Creek Road officially opens on October 10. It will open daily at 6 a.m. and features a drive-thru.

On Oct. 10, the first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut and those who visit can enter to win a free donut dozens.

ROLLIN’ IN AZ

The iconic shop from California has recently opened several locations in Arizona, including one that opened in August in Chandler.

First look: inside Arizona’s first Randy’s Donuts, plans for more locations in the Valley

Arizona’s first Randy's Donuts opened on April 25 in Phoenix near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. Brian Padilla, the Arizona franchise developer, had previously confirmed to ABC15 that they were looking to expand in the Valley.

On its website, Randy's Donuts says a Scottsdale location is "coming soon." Its future location is marked near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.