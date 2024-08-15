Randy's Donuts expands to Chandler and announces its opening date

CHANDLER, AZ — Randy's Donuts, the iconic shop from California, is rolling out another location in Arizona! The donut shop tells ABC15 that they will be opening a location in the East Valley this August.

The new location is inside a Pilot Travel Center in the city of Chandler. The location has a drive-thru and it will start rolling out donuts at 6 a.m. on August 29.

“The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut to celebrate the new store! Additionally, you can enter to win a free dozen classic donuts for a year! Three lucky winners will be selected by September 1 to win a free classic dozen each month. Details to enter will be shared on social media and in the new store,” read the news release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



Opening date: Thursday, August 29, at 6 a.m.

Address: 17405 S 40th Street in Chandler

ROLLIN’ IN AZ

Arizona’s first ‘Randy's Donuts’ opened on April 25 near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. Brian Padilla, the Arizona franchise developer, had confirmed to ABC15 that they were looking to expand in the Valley, stating they were working on locations in Chandler and Gilbert that “could open later this year.” The address for the potential Gilbert location is yet to be announced.

