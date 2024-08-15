Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Randy's Donuts expands to Chandler and announces its opening date

Here’s what the iconic shop from California has in the works for the Valley
The first Arizona Randy’s Donuts will open its doors to the public on Thursday, April 25! Here’s a sneak peek of the location and what the future expansion for this company will be in the Valley. The Phoenix storefront is located near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. “So, I love the Central Corridor. I think this is a perfect location for Randy's. I think that the product is so amazing. And I'm just very, very excited to share it with the community,” said Padilla.
“We also have a wonderful beverage line from refreshers to milkshakes,” said Padilla. Coffee drinks are on the menu too.
Posted
and last updated

CHANDLER, AZ — Randy's Donuts, the iconic shop from California, is rolling out another location in Arizona! The donut shop tells ABC15 that they will be opening a location in the East Valley this August.

The new location is inside a Pilot Travel Center in the city of Chandler. The location has a drive-thru and it will start rolling out donuts at 6 a.m. on August 29.

“The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut to celebrate the new store! Additionally, you can enter to win a free dozen classic donuts for a year! Three lucky winners will be selected by September 1 to win a free classic dozen each month. Details to enter will be shared on social media and in the new store,” read the news release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • Opening date: Thursday, August 29, at 6 a.m.
  • Address: 17405 S 40th Street in Chandler

ROLLIN’ IN AZ

Arizona’s first ‘Randy's Donuts’ opened on April 25 near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. Brian Padilla, the Arizona franchise developer, had confirmed to ABC15 that they were looking to expand in the Valley, stating they were working on locations in Chandler and Gilbert that “could open later this year.” The address for the potential Gilbert location is yet to be announced.

The video in the player above showcases an inside look at the first Arizona Randy's Donuts location.

More Things to Do stories:
WEEKEND AUGUST 16-18.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, PhxArt Family Funday, and more!

Zack Perry
Ballfields.jpg

Sports

Major League Baseball releases 2025 Cactus League schedule

abc15.com staff
Dirtbag's: Inside the new Phoenix location of the popular Tucson college bar

Things To Do

Dirtbag's: Inside the new Phoenix location of the popular Tucson college bar

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen