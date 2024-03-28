‘Randy’s Donuts’ announces opening date for Phoenix location

PHOENIX — Arizona’s first ‘Randy's Donuts’ will open in Phoenix, with a drive-thru and very soon!
The image above is a rendering of what the location is expected to look like. As you can see… there will be a massive doughnut outside too.
The new storefront will open on Tuesday, April 23, in Phoenix at 5709 North 7th Street in Phoenix.
“You won't miss the building, obviously, because of the doughnut but also, we have what's called Randy's Outlaw Orange [it’s] our primary color outside. There's going to be a company that is going to be doing some mural drawings on the building for us,” said Brian Padilla, the Arizona franchise developer.
The Valley shop will be open daily, and hours of operation will start at 5 a.m. The closing time is still to be determined for the shop.
The doughnut spot will have a drive-thru and limited seating inside, in case you’d like to enjoy your doughnut on-site.
WHAT'S NEXT
Are there more Randy’s Donuts planned for Arizona? “Yeah, for sure…. we'll see how the first location is going. I think it's going to be great. I'm working on a couple of other opportunities right now to expand the brand,” said Padilla in an interview with ABC15. “I’m hoping that the first one goes great and there'll be lots of opportunities for us to do additional locations in our great state for sure.”
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.