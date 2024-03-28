Watch Now
‘Randy’s Donuts’ announces opening date for Phoenix location

The first Arizona location will open with a drive-thru
“We're working on a doughnut, won't be quite as massive as the original location. The original location, so you know, that doughnut is over 30 feet in diameter! Our doughnut that we're working on right now is about 11 feet in diameter,” said Padilla to ABC15.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 16:15:03-04

PHOENIX — Arizona’s first ‘Randy's Donuts’ will open in Phoenix, with a drive-thru and very soon!

The image above is a rendering of what the location is expected to look like. As you can see… there will be a massive doughnut outside too.

The new storefront will open on Tuesday, April 23, in Phoenix at 5709 North 7th Street in Phoenix.

“You won't miss the building, obviously, because of the doughnut but also, we have what's called Randy's Outlaw Orange [it’s] our primary color outside. There's going to be a company that is going to be doing some mural drawings on the building for us,” said Brian Padilla, the Arizona franchise developer.

The Valley shop will be open daily, and hours of operation will start at 5 a.m. The closing time is still to be determined for the shop.

The doughnut spot will have a drive-thru and limited seating inside, in case you’d like to enjoy your doughnut on-site.

WHAT'S NEXT

Are there more Randy’s Donuts planned for Arizona? “Yeah, for sure…. we'll see how the first location is going. I think it's going to be great. I'm working on a couple of other opportunities right now to expand the brand,” said Padilla in an interview with ABC15. “I’m hoping that the first one goes great and there'll be lots of opportunities for us to do additional locations in our great state for sure.”

“I've got two partners that are involved in the business with me, two of my very, very dear friends,” said Padilla. “One of them is Richard Suzuki. Richard is a local attorney here in town and my other partner is Carlos Munoz. And Carlos is a local entrepreneur, construction. He's in construction, both commercial and residential.” [Left to right: Richard Suzuki, Brian Padilla & Carlos Munoz]
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

