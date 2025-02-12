Watch Now
Pretty Decent Concepts to open ‘Filthy Animal’ and ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ in Tempe this March

The hospitality group is hiring before they open the two concepts
TEMPE, AZ — Pretty Decent Concepts, a local hospitality group, is getting ready to open their two concepts coming to Mill Avenue in Tempe - Filthy Animal and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

“We’re creating spaces that don’t just serve great food and drinks—they transport you to different places and times,” states Teddy Myers, founder of Pretty Decent Concepts, in a news release sent to ABC15.

Pretty Decent Concepts is the team behind Wren & Wolf, Carry On and Chico Malo.

Filthy Animal will offer a culinary experience “that merges the primal energy of the jungle with the refinement of wood-fired cuisine.” This location is expected to open in March, according to a Pretty Decent Concepts representative.

Rendering of Filthy Animal.
As for Drop Dead Gorgeous, this 1970s-inspired cocktail lounge “blends golden-hour glam with vintage drinks and a seductive atmosphere.” This concept is slated to open in March.

Rendering of Drop Dead Gorgeous.
“Filthy Animal and Drop Dead Gorgeous will be unlike anything Tempe has seen before, and we’re looking for a team that shares our passion for delivering unforgettable experiences. If you want to be part of something truly special from the ground up, this is your chance," added Myers in the news release.

As Pretty Decent Concepts gets ready to open these two concepts, they are hosting a hiring fair from February 11 to 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can schedule an interview in advance by emailing hr@thisisfilthyanimal.com

The positions they’re looking to fill are:

  • Back of House: Dish, Prep Cook, Line Cook, Chef
  • Front of House: Host, Server, Bartender, Front of House Manager
  • Support Roles: Security, Utility (Busser/Runner)

Pretty Decent Concepts has more concepts in the works; they have three concepts set to open in Downtown Phoenix. You can read more about the new tenants coming to the Arizona Center, right here.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this February- read more about it right here.

