Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar, to allow passengers of ALL ages to board this holiday season

PHOENIX — All aboard! Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar inside Century Grand, is allowing visitors of ALL ages to embark on a journey through the snowy Colorado mountains!
“Rules are meant to be broken, and what better reason than to give kiddos a taste of the magic we get to experience every day?” said Mat Snapp, Partner at Barter & Shake, in a press release sent to ABC15. “We want families to hop aboard, create unforgettable moments, and make those 'core memories' without having to pack a suitcase or empty their piggy bank.”
This experience is said to be a 45-minute journey.
Dates available to book your journey with the family are the following:
- November 30 and December 2, 7,8,14, and 16.
- Seating Times: 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m.
- Tickets: According to the news release sent to ABC15, the cost for this experience is $34 per person and your ticket includes a custom hot cocoa and holiday sugar cookies.
- Adults can upgrade their drink for $6.50 and get a boozy cocoa (with peppermint, Baileys, or hazelnut liqueur).
- Where to go: 3626 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix.