Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar, to allow passengers of ALL ages to board this holiday season

PHOENIX — All aboard! Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar inside Century Grand, is allowing visitors of ALL ages to embark on a journey through the snowy Colorado mountains!

“Rules are meant to be broken, and what better reason than to give kiddos a taste of the magic we get to experience every day?” said Mat Snapp, Partner at Barter & Shake, in a press release sent to ABC15. “We want families to hop aboard, create unforgettable moments, and make those 'core memories' without having to pack a suitcase or empty their piggy bank.”

This experience is said to be a 45-minute journey.

Dates available to book your journey with the family are the following:

