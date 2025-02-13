Phoenix Zoo set to open its ‘Big Cats of Arizona’ habitat in April

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo, along with the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation (ACNC), announced that the ‘Big Cats of Arizona: A Bridge to Arizona Wilderness’ will open this spring!

According to the zoo, more than $5.3 million was raised, "thanks to the generosity of donors," to build the new habitat for mountain lions and jaguars.

“Big Cats of Arizona is an exciting and necessary expansion that will not only enhance the well-being of these incredible animals but also provide an unparalleled experience for our guests,” said Bert Castro, the President and CEO of the Phoenix Zoo, in a news release sent via email to ABC15. “Mountain lions and jaguars are vital parts of Arizona’s ecosystem, yet they are rarely seen in the wild. This new habitat will allow us to educate the public about their historical ranges and the importance of conserving these species for future generations.”

According to the Phoenix Zoo, the construction for the habitat began in November of 2023 and is expected to be completed this March.

“While they are adjusting to their new surroundings, they will not be immediately visible to the public. This transition period is essential to ensure they feel comfortable and secure before they are introduced to Zoo members and guests,” read a statement from the zoo.

The grand opening for the public is said to take place Saturday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m.

According to the zoo, here are some of the cool things guests will get to experience at the ‘Big Cats of Arizona’:



Several viewing angles and windows that will allow guests to observe these cats

The zoo’s first-ever “catwalk,” which is said to allow guests to walk directly below the big cats as they move overhead throughout the space.

The area will include educational messaging about the historical ranges of the species in the habitat.

There will also be a “water feature to encourage natural behavior and enrichment.”

When it’s ready: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy.]

