Phoenix-area Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025 festivals, celebrations, and parades

Here’s how our Valley communities are commemorating MLK
Martin Luther King Jr.
PHOENIX — If you're looking for a way to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, here are a few events happening across the Valley leading up to January 20 and on the holiday:

MLK PARADE & FESTIVAL

This city of Mesa is hosting its annual free MLK celebration.

  • Date: Monday, January 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: According to the city, “the parade runs down Center Street and the festival is at the Plaza at Mesa City Center [56 E. Main St.].”

CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL

This is the 30th year of its celebration of diversity with music, art, cuisine, and more! “The Chandler Multicultural Festival is a part of the annual Celebration of Unity events held each January to honor our community's heritage and diversity, along with the spirit and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement,” read a statement on the city’s event website.

  • Date: Saturday, January 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, Stage Plaza [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.]

PEORIA MLK JR. COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

Expect several local non-profits and service organizations, live music featuring local artists, live mural painting, and food trucks.

  • Date: Saturday, January 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Peoria Municipal Complex’s Centennial Park [8401 W. Monroe Street]

AZ MLK

The Arizona Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee has several events in the Valley that include:

  • Commemorative candlelight service
    • Date: Sunday, January 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church [1401 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix
  • Commemorative March at Eastlake Park
    • Date: Monday, January 20. March assembly is at 8:45 a.m. and the march begins at 9 a.m.
    • Address: 1549 E Jefferson St in Phoenix
  • Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park
    • Date: Monday, January 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Address: 67 W. Culver St. in Phoenix
  • You can click here to see the committee’s full MLK celebration itinerary right here.
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.

