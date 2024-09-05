‘Pepper Lunch’ to open its first Arizona location in Tempe at ASU

TEMPE, AZ — Pepper Lunch, a Japanese D-I-Y Teppanyaki restaurant, announced that the first Arizona location will be in Tempe at Arizona State University (ASU)!

“Pepper Lunch’s ASU location is scheduled to open Q4 this year and will be located at the brand-new University Gateway Building, conveniently located at the Gammage Light Rail stop and adjacent to the year-around operating Performing Arts center by the same name,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

“Arizona State University has tremendous diversity in its community, with an equally diverse palate to match,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch, in the written statement. “We’re honored to be on campus with iconic restaurants like Chick-fil-A, and are looking forward to giving students a delicious option for lunch or dinner.”

Pepper Lunch prides itself in being a Japanese D-I-Y Teppanyaki restaurant.

“Pepper Lunch is a Japanese hot plate, fast casual restaurant... you order at the counter or a kiosk and in three to five minutes, we bring you a sizzling hot plate of ingredients that are authentic to the Japanese cuisine called Pepper Rice… it's a 500 degree hot plate that you get to mix and mingle and sizzle your way,” said Hooper in a previous interview with ABC15.

Hot Palette America D-I-Y Teppanyaki: According to Hooper, the ingredients are brought out on an iron plate that’s 500 degrees on a wooden platter and it’ll “stay hot for about 30 minutes.” Guests then mix and sauce their dish to their liking.

Are there more locations coming to Arizona? Well, in a previous interview with ABC15, Hooper and two of the managing partners shared that there were expansion plans in the works for the Valley with “10 units over the next five years.”