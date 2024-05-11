Pedal Haus to open its Mesa location with a new ‘biergarten’ concept and will offer beers cans to go

MESA, AZ. — Pedal Haus Brewery is expanding to Mesa and this unique location will open soon!

“Well, for one, it's the first location where we won't actually have a full-blown kitchens. So, it's more really more of a true ‘biergarten’ and that you can go to the bar to get your beers wherever you like. We'll have a food trailer out there with some of the typical Pedal Haus food,” said Julian Wright, founder and CEO, in an interview with ABC15. “ [It will] be one of the bigger patios in downtown Mesa. So, we're pretty excited about this new project. It'll also incorporate some of the new branding we've come up with over the last six months.”

The Pedal Haus food trailer will be on-site several days a week; guests can order from the local restaurants and bring the food in.

Tomecak Design What’s on tap?: “[We’ve] started really coming out with a lot more beat rotating beers. So, whereas in the past, we may only have had 12 beers on tap, we expect to pretty much continuously have 16 beers on tap, including one seltzer. And then we'll still have our good ol’ margaritas out there that are pretty popular. Wine, of course, and a full bar. So not just a beer tap room, but a full bar,” said Wright.

According to Wright, over the past several months the team has been on updating their branding that’ll help launch a special product that you’ll only be able to get at this East Valley location.

“We'll have cans of beer coming out pretty soon for the first time in almost nine years that we've been around. In fact, you'll be able to buy the cans to go at this location, which will be the only Pedal Haus location you can do that. And some of the branding, we're getting incorporated into the decor and the interior and the exterior of the building. So, kind of a fresh new look for pedal house,” Wright.

THEY LAYOUT

The new location will open at the former Pit Stop auto body shop near Robson and Main streets.

“The location [has] probably been there at least 50 years, but the thing that we liked about it is it's got a huge kind of 50s style flying awning that stretches from the building almost all the way to the […] Main Street there. So, it's kind of striking and iconic. That was certainly the first thing that attracted me to the space,” said Wright.

Tomecak Design Rendering of the Mesa Pedal Haus location.

But don’t worry, there will be an interior space for guests.

“The interior space is probably about 1/3 of the overall dimensions. And yep, there's an indoor-outdoor bar, which I think is the only one in downtown Mesa and plenty of indoor seating. So, it's really, really hot. You know, we'll have an air-conditioned indoor portion as well,” said Wright.



WHEN IT OPENS

Address: 201 W Main St in Mesa

Slated to open in fall 2024; “shooting for September, October at the latest,” said Wright.

