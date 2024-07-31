Pedal Haus announces opening date for its Mesa location that’ll have new ‘biergarten’ concept

MESA, AZ — Pedal Haus Brewery is getting ready to open the doors to its new Mesa location this fall!

The new spot will open at the former Pit Stop auto body shop near Robson and Main streets. The brewery preserved the former shop’s floating ‘V’ awning; the design feature will serve as a major component for the brewery’s new ‘biergarten’ concept.

The new location is said to have a dog-friendly patio, an indoor-outdoor bar, fire pits and a stage for live music.

“It's the first location where we won't actually have a full-blown kitchens. So, it's more really more of a true ‘biergarten’ and that you can go to the bar to get your beers wherever you like. We'll have a food trailer out there with some of the typical Pedal Haus food,” said Julian Wright, founder and CEO, in a previous interview with ABC15. “[It will] be one of the bigger patios in downtown Mesa. So, we're pretty excited about this new project.”

According to a representative of the company, some of the limited menu items on-site from the Pedal Haus Food Truck will include the Brewer’s Board, Bavarian Pretzel with beer cheese and maple butter, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and ‘the popular burgers.’

WHEN IT OPENS



Address: 201 W Main St in Mesa

Grand opening: Thursday, September 26.

Here’s how the new location is projected to look:

Mark Tomecak Pedal Haus to open a new location in Mesa: see what it’ll look like before it opens.

Tomecak Design What’s on tap?: “[We’ve] started really coming out with a lot more beat rotating beers. So, whereas in the past, we may only have had 12 beers on tap, we expect to pretty much continuously have 16 beers on tap, including one seltzer. And then we'll still have our good ol’ margaritas out there that are pretty popular. Wine, of course, and a full bar. So not just a beer tap room, but a full bar,” said Wright.