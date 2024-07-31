Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Pedal Haus announces opening date for its Mesa location that’ll have new ‘biergarten’ concept

Here’s what you can expect at the new East Valley brewery
Posted
and last updated
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
A look at the open/indoor concept for this brewery.

MESA, AZ — Pedal Haus Brewery is getting ready to open the doors to its new Mesa location this fall!

The new spot will open at the former Pit Stop auto body shop near Robson and Main streets. The brewery preserved the former shop’s floating ‘V’ awning; the design feature will serve as a major component for the brewery’s new ‘biergarten’ concept.

The new location is said to have a dog-friendly patio, an indoor-outdoor bar, fire pits and a stage for live music.

“It's the first location where we won't actually have a full-blown kitchens. So, it's more really more of a true ‘biergarten’ and that you can go to the bar to get your beers wherever you like. We'll have a food trailer out there with some of the typical Pedal Haus food,” said Julian Wright, founder and CEO, in a previous interview with ABC15. “[It will] be one of the bigger patios in downtown Mesa. So, we're pretty excited about this new project.”

According to a representative of the company, some of the limited menu items on-site from the Pedal Haus Food Truck will include the Brewer’s Board, Bavarian Pretzel with beer cheese and maple butter, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and ‘the popular burgers.’

WHEN IT OPENS

  • Address: 201 W Main St in Mesa
  • Grand opening: Thursday, September 26.

Here’s how the new location is projected to look:

Pedal Haus to open a new location in Mesa: see what it’ll look like before it opens.
Pedal Haus to open a new location in Mesa: see what it’ll look like before it opens.
What’s on tap?: “[We’ve] started really coming out with a lot more beat rotating beers. So, whereas in the past, we may only have had 12 beers on tap, we expect to pretty much continuously have 16 beers on tap, including one seltzer. And then we'll still have our good ol’ margaritas out there that are pretty popular. Wine, of course, and a full bar. So not just a beer tap room, but a full bar,” said Wright.
What’s on tap?: “[We’ve] started really coming out with a lot more beat rotating beers. So, whereas in the past, we may only have had 12 beers on tap, we expect to pretty much continuously have 16 beers on tap, including one seltzer. And then we'll still have our good ol’ margaritas out there that are pretty popular. Wine, of course, and a full bar. So not just a beer tap room, but a full bar,” said Wright.
A rendering of how the Mesa Pedal Haus will look from the outside.
A rendering of how the Mesa Pedal Haus will look from the outside.
More Things to Do stories:
Menu items from 'The Thumb.'

Things To Do

‘The Thumb BBQ’ is Scottsdale to be on Guy Fieri's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Nicole Gutierrez
Buca di Beppo’s location in Chandler, Arizona.

Things To Do

Buca di Beppo shutters Chandler location amid widespread closures

Nicole Gutierrez
Cardinals Football - Training Camp

Things To Do

Know before you go: Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo