‘Party with a purpose,’ Cody Walker talks FuelFest in Arizona, the impact of Reach Out WorldWide and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — FuelFest is bringing a huge showcase of diverse types of cars to WestWorld of Scottsdale this December!

“There really is something for everybody at the show, but we're more than just a car show, because we also have drifting. People can do thrill rides and go for a ride with a pro and a drift car. We have an entirely new configuration this year for anyone that attended years prior, an entirely new layout, and we're going to have some maybe some trucks, pro trucks, maybe up in the air at some point during the show too,” said Cody Walker, founder of FuelFest.

One of the attractions on-site is the ‘Taste of Tokyo’ section.

“So, Taste of Tokyo is our curated Japanese section for people that are really into what we say in the car community, ‘the tuner scene, Japanese cars,’ a lot of what you see in the Fast and the Furious films we make that little area that's just highly curated, of just heavy on the on the Japanese influence,” said Walker who added that they host a FuelFest in Japan as well.

FuelFest is more than just an opportunity to check out cool cars, the event will have special guest appearances, drifting and ride-alongs, art, craft food & drinks, and a concert.

“We have a Bizzy Bone from the legendary Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who's going to be headlining for us for the first time here at Scottsdale. It's going to be a lot of fun. We're going to have DJs throughout the day and additional live music as well,” said Walker. “We want to create an environment that's fun for the kids too, [children] 12 and under are free at all of our FuelFest events. We're just trying to capture the youthful spirit and […] basically get the next generation excited into cars, if they're not already,” expressed Walker.

“PARTY WITH A PURPOSE”

“The whole idea behind FuelFest was to party with a purpose. So every single FuelFest event we've ever held is that the reason why I made FuelFest was to benefit a very special charity called Reach Out WorldWide, which was founded by my late brother Paul Walker back in 2010 and they put volunteers- they put boots on the ground- into communities after natural disasters. They're very, very active. They've been very busy following the hurricanes on the East Coast with helping people get back into their homes, clearing access ways, taking down dangerous trees, mucking and gutting homes, [and] rebuilding and that's what this is all about,” said Walker to ABC15.

FuelFest tours different parts of the country and has taken place in Georgia, New Jersey, California, and even in Japan. The global event closes out its tour in Arizona which is quite special to Walker, as he is a Valley resident.

‘Well, this is this event is special to me, I actually became a resident of Arizona myself a little over three years ago. So, to be able to close out our tour every year for the last three years here in Arizona is just awesome. You know, it's easy for me to get friends of mine that I've made here locally, and they come out to the show […] It's my home turf now, so it's extra special to be able to have the event now at WestWorld, this is going to be our second year in Scottsdale,” said Walker.

IF YOU GO:

