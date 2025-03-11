Oscar Mayer’s iconic ‘Wienermobile’ to make several stops in the Valley this March

PHOENIX — There are six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles driving around the country, and one of them is making several stops in the Valley this March!

The famous hot dog-themed bus hopes to spread smiles throughout the Valley and hand out wiener whistles.

Oscar Mayer| Kraft Heinz Company Oscar Mayer’s ‘Wienermobile’

Here’s where you can meat the iconic Wienermobile that’s rolling through our state:



March 13 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Luke AFB

7175 N 138 th Avenue in Glendale

March 15 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day

North Central Avenue, in Phoenix

March 15 | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Bark & Luv

7131 W Ray Rd, Suite 22, in Chandler

March 16 | 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Phoenix Shamrock Run

101 West Baseline Road in Tempe



