Oscar Mayer’s iconic ‘Wienermobile’ to make several stops in the Valley this March

Here’s where the famous hot dog-themed bus will stop
Spring into some fun this March with free entertainment, celebrity sightings, and cultural experiences that'll make you feel like you're transported out of the Valley!
Posted

PHOENIX — There are six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles driving around the country, and one of them is making several stops in the Valley this March!

The famous hot dog-themed bus hopes to spread smiles throughout the Valley and hand out wiener whistles.

Here’s where you can meat the iconic Wienermobile that’s rolling through our state:

  • March 13 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Luke AFB
    • 7175 N 138th Avenue in Glendale
  • March 15 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day
    • North Central Avenue, in Phoenix
  • March 15 | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Bark & Luv
    • 7131 W Ray Rd, Suite 22, in Chandler
  • March 16 | 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Phoenix Shamrock Run
    • 101 West Baseline Road in Tempe
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this March

