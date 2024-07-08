Watch Now
OdySea Aquarium adds ‘Summer Games’ to its daily activities for July

Here's how the aquarium is keeping guests entertained every day this July!
Posted: 4:09 PM, Jul 08, 2024
Updated: 2024-07-08 19:09:16-04
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.There are plenty of ‘cool’ things to do this summer! From free concerts, to shopping local, and indoor fun - ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez has your breakdown on the major events taking place throughout the Valley this July!
'Summer Games' at OdySea Aquarium.

The OdySea Aquarium is inviting guests to 'play like an animal' with their new Summer Games!

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. guests at the aquarium can participate in a variety of games inspired by animals every day in July!

“All of our guests can participate. Although I will tell you, our kiddos are probably going to have the most fun with this between the ages of four and 10,” said Kim Horishny Lozano, director of guest relations at the OdySea, to ABC15.

The summer series features 15 fun games, which include activities where you “catch food like a jellyfish, build a tower with lobster claws on” and more!

“One of my favorite most excited games would be 'Feet Versus Feathers,' where our guests can see if they can outpace one of our birds flying here in Deep Ocean Theater. We're also going to do games like the ‘Octo Lift.’ Did you know an octopus can lift 31 pounds with one suction cup? Well, we're going to put that to the test for our guests as well,” said Horishny Lozano.
 
Here's a look at some the programmed activities of 'Summer Games':

  • 10 a.m.- Flame Lighting Ceremony.
  • 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. - Obstacle Course.
  • 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. - Water Table Rubber Duck Races.
  • 4:30 p.m. - Animal Trivia.
  • Click here for the daily schedule of the games.

IF YOU GO

  • ‘Summer Games’ is included with admission and the activities are scheduled between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • When: now until July 31
  • Where: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100].
 The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this July. ‘Summer Games’ at the OdySea is featured in minute 17 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

