October events: Italian Festival, Oktoberfest, MIKIZTLI: Día de los Muertos Festival and more

Fall into some fun this month! October brings free family fun, cultural festivals, and spooky activities to the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what these events will bring to our communities.

MIKIZTLI: DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL



Sunday, October 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Event venue: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd] in Phoenix.

What to expect: Performances, art, a community altar, vendors, and more.

Free admission.

BARRETT-JACKSON AUTO AUCTION

Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction is rolling out its exotics and customs for the fall too! Some of the unique vehicles that will cross the block include Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s 2018 Bugatti Chiron, Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, 1986 GMC Jimmy Custom SUV, 1959 Chevrolet Impala Custom Coupe, and more!



Dates: October 10- 13.

Event venue: Westworld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

Children of 5 years of age and under receive free admission.

A breakdown of the day of tickets, weekend passes and more on the four-day event can be found here.

TEMPE TARDEADA

The local event keeps the city’s Hispanic history and traditions alive by showcasing its rich culture during its free festival!

The festival will have performances from Mariachi Rubor, Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company, and other local talent. Plus, there will be face painting, community booths, bounce houses, an Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Toss, and several other activities for kids at no cost



Sunday, October 6, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe Community Complex [3500 S Rural Road]

Free admission.

FOUR PEAKS OKTOBERFEST

The multi-day festival will include live music, carnival rides, food, and some beers and bräts!



Friday, Oct. 11, from 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

A clear bag policy is in place for the course of the event.

For information on tickets, click here.

Ages 20 and under get free admission all weekend.

Admission is free for everyone on Sunday, October 13.



ITALIAN FESTIVAL

Immerse yourself in the Italian culture with food, music, vino, and fun at this two-day festival in Scottsdale.



Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event venue: Scottsdale Waterfront

For information on tickets, click here.

CAFETERIA COMEDY CLUB 24-25



This Arizona State University comedy series open to the public showcases a lineup of comedic talent beginning this October.

This Arizona State University comedy series open to the public showcases a lineup of comedic talent beginning this October. For information on tickets, click here.

ARIZONA STATE FAIR



September 20 - October 27 [Thursdays to Sundays]

Where: State Fairgrounds [1826 W. McDowell Rd] in Phoenix

Cost: $15 General Admission for guests ages 8+, children 7 and under are free. Click here to see deals & promotions if you head out.

Click here for 'Coliseum Concert Series' information.

New Food at the Arizona State Fair: Cotton Candy Cake, Candied Pineapple and more

TIANYU LIGHTS FESTIVAL

An illuminated walk-thru experience of four themes: Illuminated Forest, Fairy Tale Wonderland, Panda-land, and Ocean World.



October 25 to January 5, 2025

Event venue: Camelback Ranch [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix

Ticket price information can be found here.



AVONDALE EVENTS



Barks & Treats

Saturday, October 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Event venue: Alamar Park [4155 S El Mirage Rd] in Avondale What to expect: Dog yoga, K9 demos, and a costume contest. Free admission.

Creepin' Candy Crawl

Thursday, October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event venue: Alamar Park [4155 S El Mirage Rd] in Avondale What to expect: Trick or Treat, costume contest and more. Free admission.



