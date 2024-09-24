2024 LIST: Valley fall fun with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and night activities

GLENDALE, AZ — Many Valley farms have pumpkin patches, small amusement rides, and corn mazes, including multi-day events that’ll get you in the fall spirit!

Here’s where you can fall into some fun:

MACDONALD'S RANCH- PUMPKIN PATCH 2024



Admission includes a petting zoo, panning for gold, a hay-bale maze, a pedal car and track for the kids, a corn sensory pool, lawn games, carnival games, a hay-bale climb, and more!

Where: 26540 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale.

Cost: $15 per person. Children of “1 year (23 months) and younger” receive free admission. Discounts and ‘discount days’ are available, click here for a full breakdown.

MOTHER NATURE’S FARM



September 21 - October 31

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert

Tickets: $15

Keep this in mind: concessions and food for the animals are cash only.

Admission includes Wizard of OZ Pumpkin to take home, hayride, straw bale maze, spider web crawl, bounce house, pedal cars, tire mountain, and more.

VERTUCCIO FARMS- FALL FESTIVAL



September 27 to October 31

Tickets: $16 per person and children ages 2 and under receive free admission.

Admission includes all play structure activities and a train ride.

SCHNEPF FARMS- PUMPKIN & CHILI PARTY



October 3 -31

Where: 24810 s. Rittenhouse Rd. in Queen Creek

Tickets: $25.95 per person and children ages 2 and under receive free admission.

Discount tickets must be purchased on-site: military/veteran $15, police $15, and firefighter $15.

purchased on-site: military/veteran $15, police $15, and firefighter $15. Keep this in mind: “Please purchase tickets ahead of time. If we are sold out online, we are sold out for the day. We will not be selling on-site unless you are purchasing a military or other special discount,” reads a statement on the official website of Schnepf Farms.

Admission includes hayrides, 1-acre sunflower fields, live bands every night, a roller coaster, zip lines, GLOW Shop, jumping pillows, a petting zoo, a 4-acre maze, a 10-acre "celebrity" corn maze, and more.

MORTIMER FARMS- PUMPKIN FEST & CORN MAZE



September 27- October 27

Where: 12907 E. State Route 169 in Dewey

Cost: $21.50 per person. Children ages 2 and under receive free admission.

ROCKER 7 FARM PATCH



Opens October 10

Where: 19601 W Broadway Rd. in Buckeye

Ticket prices listed are before tax: all ages 2 and up $10, members of the military $8, first responders $8, and senior citizens (60 years and older) $8. Children Under 2 years of age get free admission.

Admission includes the following: cotton field, Sudan field, sunflower field, pumpkin patch entry, jumping pillow, tractor tire playground, and pedal carts.

OTHER FALL ACTIVITIES TO CHECK OUT

SCARECROW MAYHEM



This is a “haunted trail” and the event “may be too intense for children 12 & under,” according to event organizers.

Where: Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds & Corn Maze [6801 N 99th Ave] in Glendale.

Cost: “Ticket pricing is dynamic and will vary based on the day and time attending and will increase the closer it gets to the event date. To ensure the best price and availability, purchase your tickets as early as possible,” reads a statement on the official website of Fear Farm.

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA 2024



October 11 – 31

Where: 7301 E. Indian Bend Rd. in Scottsdale

Cost: $15 per person and admission is free for children two years old and younger. A ticket includes train and carousel rides. Members receive a 50% discount on tickets.

BILLY MOORE DAYS



October 3 – 6

This fun multi-day festival in the West Valley during the fall features a carnival, parade, a Wild West Show and more!

Where: Festival Fields Park [101 E Lower Buckeye Rd.] in Avondale.

Cost: free admission and rides for tickets are also available online.

