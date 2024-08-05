Watch Now
‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet’ to perform at in Phoenix this December

Tickets go on sale soon for this Christmas performance
'Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet' North American tour is heading to Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX — It may be August, but it’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit! The ‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet’ tour will make a stop in Phoenix this winter and tickets will go on sale soon.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

"We are looking forward to the upcoming tour and holiday season. The feedback from audiences has been amazing," said Dan Talmi, Executive Producer of Talmi Entertainment, in a news release sent to ABC15. "As the sole nationally touring Nutcracker production, we try to push creative boundaries to deliver an unforgettable experience each night to the families that have made us part of their holiday traditions."

Celebrating its 32nd annual North American tour, the production ensemble showcases 40 Professional Ballet Artists From more than 10 countries.

Here’s what you need to know, if you want to go:

  • Phoenix performance date: Sunday, December 22, at 3 p.m.
  • Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
  • Ticket information
    • “Presales will be held throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Can’t make the Valley stop? The cast will perform in Tucson on December 12, click here for more information regarding this performance.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August. Read more about it right here.

