Nick Cannon shares what’s in store for the Wild 'N Out Live tour stop in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Wild 'N Out is celebrating 20 years of comedy with a live tour!

Nick Cannon sits down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to share what’s in store for the Glendale stop.

“We’re bringing the concert version of Wild 'N Out, everything that you see at home on your television we're bringing it to you, live in living color, with 20,000 people rocking with us all at once,” said Cannon.

DC Young Fly, Justina Valentine, Pretty Vee, Conceited, Rip Michaels, and Charlie Clips are just some of the stars that’ll hit the stage at Desert Diamond Arena as part of the tour.

Although it's not the first time cast members hit the road, this tour promises to be different.

“We [are] doing the old school versus new school, and I think just the energy more than anything. I mean […] it's the family coming back together,” said Cannon. “I think to be able to witness that and witness the legacy of the brand, up close and personal is what's really special.”

The live tour won’t just bring jokes and laughs for that September night.

“See, it's like a concert. So, we bring some Hip-Hop greats out as well. So, we’re bringing in Moneybagg Yo [and] Kevin Gates,” shared Cannon. “Just the price of the ticket alone, [you’re getting], you know, four or five shows in one.”

IF YOU GO

