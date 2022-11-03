NASCAR, AZ Fall Festival, Barbie tour stop and more events in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ — The first weekend of November 2022 is bringing several stars to the Valley! Stevie Nicks, Pepe Aguilar, Lupita D´Alessio are just some of the artists you can see! Plus, there are several festivals and family activities to check out.
Here’s where to go!
- What to expect: “Experience the sights and sounds of catrinas, mariachi, ballet folklorico, a local artisan market, free kids’ activities, car show, food trucks, live entertainment by Carmela y Más and Danny Lux,” reads an event post by the festival host - Saint Mary's Basilica.
- Cost: Free, but a “non-perishable food [donation] is suggested, which benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank,” says event officials.
- When: Sunday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Saint Mary's Basilica [231 N 3rd St] in Phoenix
BARBIE IS BRINGING MALIBU TO THE DESERT
- Barbie fans can take photos with the bright Barbie merchandise truck and browse and buy 1970s-themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. They have exclusive embroidered denim jackets, hats, patches, pins, beach towels, water bottles, jewelry, and other apparel.
- When: Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater [7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale.
NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND
- When: November 4-6
- Where: Phoenix Raceway [ 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr] in Avondale
- Quick information: parking information and camping guidelines.
- The outdoor attraction is said to be 25,000 square feet of “continuous jumping zones.”
- When: The outdoor attraction will be open from October 29- February 2023.
Hours of operation
- Friday [3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.], Saturday [10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.] and Sunday [10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.].
- Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.] in Scottsdale.
Tickets
- Purchase tickets online by selecting an allocated time of preference.
- Opening weekend [Oct. 29 & 30]: $9 – toddlers [ages 0-2] & seniors [65+] enter free.
- Prices after Oct. 30 vary; on selected dates, tickets start as low as $16.
2ND ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT MOUNTAIN VIEW
- According to the Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery’s website, families decorate their loved one’s altar, there will be food trucks on-site, folklorico dancers, mariachi, and more on the day of the event.
- When: November 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- You can reserve your space by calling (480) 605-1463 or click here.
- Where: Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery [7900 E Main St.] in Mesa
This year’s experience will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more. According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.
- The exhibit will run from October 1 to April 30, 2023.
- Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.
- Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].
- When: Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Cost: Over 200 vendors are expected to be at the festival, prices may vary
- Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [ 67 W Culver St] in Phoenix
- When: Saturday, November 5, from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Cost: Entry is free, prices vary to purchase food from vendors
- Where: Linda McMahon Field [ 275 North Scott Avenue] in Gila Bend
PEPE AGUILAR PRESENTS JARIPEO SIN FRONTERAS
- When: Friday, November 04, at 8 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start as low as $35
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale
- When: Saturday, November 5, at 8 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start as low as $59.50
- Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion [ 2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix
- When: Sunday, November 06, at 7 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start as low as $38.50
- Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
- When: Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start as low as $98
- Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
ARIZONA CARDINALS VS. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
- When: Sunday, Nov 06, at 2:05 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start as low as $75
- Where: State Farm Stadium in [1 Cardinals Dr] Glendale
PHOENIX SUNS VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
- Friday, November 4, at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start as low as $26
- Where: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]
- When: Saturday, November 5, from 9:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- Cost: general admission is $45, other add-ons available
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16500-16526 N 94th St]