NASCAR, AZ Fall Festival, Barbie tour stop and more events in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ — The first weekend of November 2022 is bringing several stars to the Valley! Stevie Nicks, Pepe Aguilar, Lupita D´Alessio are just some of the artists you can see! Plus, there are several festivals and family activities to check out.

Here’s where to go!

9TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

What to expect: “Experience the sights and sounds of catrinas, mariachi, ballet folklorico, a local artisan market, free kids’ activities, car show, food trucks, live entertainment by Carmela y Más and Danny Lux,” reads an event post by the festival host - Saint Mary's Basilica.

Cost: Free, but a “non-perishable food [donation] is suggested, which benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank,” says event officials.

When: Sunday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Saint Mary's Basilica [231 N 3rd St] in Phoenix

BARBIE IS BRINGING MALIBU TO THE DESERT

Barbie fans can take photos with the bright Barbie merchandise truck and browse and buy 1970s-themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. They have exclusive embroidered denim jackets, hats, patches, pins, beach towels, water bottles, jewelry, and other apparel.

When: Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater [7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale.

NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

When: November 4-6

Where: Phoenix Raceway [ 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr] in Avondale

Quick information: parking information and camping guidelines.

'WORLD’S BIGGEST BOUNCE PARK'



The outdoor attraction is said to be 25,000 square feet of “continuous jumping zones.”

When: The outdoor attraction will be open from October 29- February 2023.

Hours of operation



Friday [3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.], Saturday [10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.] and Sunday [10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.].

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.] in Scottsdale.

Tickets



Purchase tickets online by selecting an allocated time of preference.

Opening weekend [Oct. 29 & 30]: $9 – toddlers [ages 0-2] & seniors [65+] enter free.

Prices after Oct. 30 vary; on selected dates, tickets start as low as $16.

2ND ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT MOUNTAIN VIEW

According to the Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery’s website, families decorate their loved one’s altar, there will be food trucks on-site, folklorico dancers, mariachi, and more on the day of the event.

When: November 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can reserve your space by calling (480) 605-1463 or click here.

Where: Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery [7900 E Main St.] in Mesa

‘DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT’

This year’s experience will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more. According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.



The exhibit will run from October 1 to April 30, 2023.

Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.

Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].

ARIZONA FALL FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Over 200 vendors are expected to be at the festival, prices may vary

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [ 67 W Culver St] in Phoenix

DESERT SHRIMP FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, November 5, from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Entry is free, prices vary to purchase food from vendors

Where: Linda McMahon Field [ 275 North Scott Avenue] in Gila Bend

PEPE AGUILAR PRESENTS JARIPEO SIN FRONTERAS



When: Friday, November 04, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start as low as $35

Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

STEVIE NICKS

When: Saturday, November 5, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start as low as $59.50

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion [ 2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix

LUPITA D´ALESSIO Y MARÍA JOSÉ

When: Sunday, November 06, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start as low as $38.50

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

JERRY SEINFELD

When: Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start as low as $98

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

ARIZONA CARDINALS VS. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

When: Sunday, Nov 06, at 2:05 p.m.

Cost: tickets start as low as $75

Where: State Farm Stadium in [1 Cardinals Dr] Glendale

PHOENIX SUNS VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

THE 2022 POLO PARTY

