'World’s biggest bounce park' arrives at Salt River Fields, here's what you need to know

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN CMTY — It’s finally back! FunBox is set to open the “World’s biggest bounce park” on October 29 at Salt River Fields!

The outdoor attraction is said to be 25,000 square feet of “continuous jumping zones.”

According to a press release, there are 10 different play areas that “make up this immersive and larger-than-life bounce park installation.”

FunBox Inside FunBox's bounce park.

TICKETS



Purchase tickets online by selecting an allocated time of preference.

Opening weekend [Oct. 29 & 30]: $9 – toddlers [ages 0-2] & seniors [65+] enter free.

Prices after Oct. 30 vary; on selected dates, tickets start as low as $16.

IF YOU GO

