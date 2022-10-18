Barbie is bringing Malibu to the desert! Check out the fun pop-up truck's three Arizona stops

Barbie is bringing retro Malibu vibes to the desert!

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be hitting Arizona on its 2022 national tour, stopping in Tucson, Glendale and Gilbert.

Barbie Malibu Tour

Barbie fans can take photos with the bright Barbie merchandise truck, and browse and buy 1970s-themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. They have exclusive embroidered denim jackets, hats, patches, pins, beach towels, water bottles, jewelry and other apparel.

Mora Film Co./Mora Film Co.

The national tour coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the famous Malibu Barbie!

IF YOU GO:

