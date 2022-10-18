Watch Now
Barbie is bringing Malibu to the desert! Check out the fun pop-up truck's three Arizona stops

The fun is headed to Tucson, Glendale and Gilbert
Posted at 6:27 AM, Oct 18, 2022
Barbie is bringing retro Malibu vibes to the desert!

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be hitting Arizona on its 2022 national tour, stopping in Tucson, Glendale and Gilbert.

Barbie fans can take photos with the bright Barbie merchandise truck, and browse and buy 1970s-themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. They have exclusive embroidered denim jackets, hats, patches, pins, beach towels, water bottles, jewelry and other apparel.

The national tour coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the famous Malibu Barbie!

IF YOU GO:

  • Tucson: October 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718
  • Glendale: Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308
  • Gilbert: Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle, 2218 E. Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295
