Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

'More solo shows are on the way,' Stevie Nicks headed to PHX Arena this October

The rock music legend will take the stage in October
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Stevie Nicks is coming back to the Valley!

The artist announced Monday morning a new leg of tour dates for summer and fall 2025, and Phoenix is on the list!

The rock legend is set to perform at PHX Arena, formerly known as Footprint Center. The Phoenix stop is set for Tuesday, October 7.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com

The Valley stop is one of the newest dates added to the summer-fall leg of the tour.

More Things to Do stories:
Renderings of the 'Casa Roja at The Fifty' season ticket holder experience coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Things To Do

Casa Roja at The Fifty: State Farm Stadium unveils new experience

Nicole Gutierrez
Car Enthusiast and YouTube sensation James ‘The Stradman’ is shifting gears and getting into the pizza business!

Things To Do

Popular YouTuber to debut New York-style 'Strad Pizza' spot in Scottsdale

Nicole Gutierrez
Chase Field debuts first-ever ‘Sensory Room.’

Things To Do

Chase Field debuts first-ever ‘Sensory Room’ during Autism Awareness Month

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for 2 to NYC!