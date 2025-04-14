'More solo shows are on the way,' Stevie Nicks headed to PHX Arena this October

PHOENIX — Stevie Nicks is coming back to the Valley!

More solo shows are on the way in 2025 — I can’t wait to share these nights with you. ✨

⁰Presale: Thursday, April 17 | 10am–10pm local⁰On sale: Friday, April 18 at 10am localhttps://t.co/5oMQl8eMxY pic.twitter.com/tNBaMfSXht — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) April 14, 2025

The artist announced Monday morning a new leg of tour dates for summer and fall 2025, and Phoenix is on the list!

The rock legend is set to perform at PHX Arena, formerly known as Footprint Center. The Phoenix stop is set for Tuesday, October 7.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com

The Valley stop is one of the newest dates added to the summer-fall leg of the tour.