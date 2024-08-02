Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Phoenix in November 2024

The 2024 Christmas Tour celebrates 30 years of the 'Merry Christmas' album and 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Mariah Carey launches cookie brand, Mariah's Cookies
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Get ready to hit those high notes! Mariah Carey is coming to the Valley later this year to spread holiday cheer.

The music superstar’s 2024 Christmas Tour is coming to 20 cities across the country in honor of the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album and hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Carey will be performing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Friday, Nov. 15.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s website.

A Verizon presale starts on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 a.m.

More Things to Do stories:
2024 AUGUST EVENTS IN THE VALLEY: AZ Black Rodeo, Gathering of the Ghouls, glow-in-the-dark monster truck shows, and more.

Things To Do

EVENTS: AZ Black Rodeo, Gathering of the Ghouls, monster truck shows, and more

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend August 2-4.png

Things To Do

AUG. 2-4: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, First Friday, and more fun Things To Do!

Zack Perry
Candytopia Opens.png

Things To Do

Sweet! Candytopia, an interactive experience, opens at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Zack Perry

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen