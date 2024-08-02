Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Phoenix in November 2024

PHOENIX — Get ready to hit those high notes! Mariah Carey is coming to the Valley later this year to spread holiday cheer.

The music superstar’s 2024 Christmas Tour is coming to 20 cities across the country in honor of the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album and hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Carey will be performing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Friday, Nov. 15.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s website.

A Verizon presale starts on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 a.m.