Live Nation's Concert Week: Get $25 tickets to Phoenix concerts, comedy shows in May

PHOENIX — LiveNation’s Concert Week is back with more discounted concert tickets!

From May 8-14, music and comedy lovers have the chance to purchase event tickets for just $25.

Some of the concerts included in the low-cost deal are Peso Pluma, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Alanis Morissette, Dierks Bentley, 21 Savage, New Kids on the Block, and Janet Jackson.

Tickets sold under the promotion will be labeled “Concert Week Promotion.”

The $25 tickets become available starting May 8, but Rakuten and T-Mobile customers can get early access on May 7.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Here’s the full list of local shows you can check out with the Concert Week promotion:

ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE (PHOENIX): Dr. Jordan B. Peterson (5/14), Jacob Collier with Kimbra (5/16), Gunna with Flo Milli (5/21), Amon Amarth with Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul (5/23), Maggie Rogers with The Japanese House (5/24), The Kid LAROI with glaive & Chase Shakur (5/29), Hasan Minhaj (5/31), Sarah McLachlan with Feist (6/4), Cavetown & Mother Mother with Destroy Boys (6/7), Maren Morris (6/8), Tedeschi Trucks Band with Joe Purdy (6/11), Sesame Street Live (6/22), It’s Time Presents: Girls Night Out Tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Naomi Raine & Wanda (6/27), 94.5 BIG’s Totally Tubular Festival with Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow & The Plimsouls (7/3), Cole Swindell with Dylan Scott & Restless Road (7/11), Hombres G (7/12), Gabito Ballesteros (7/13), The Marías with Automatic (7/20), O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums (8/7), An Evening with The Pretenders (8/10), Wallows with BENEE (8/12), Halestorm & I Prevail with Hollywood Undead & Fit For A King (8/16), Stone Temple Pilots & +LIVE+ with Soul Asylum (8/19), Lamb of God & Mastodon with Kerry King & Malevolence (8/23), 311 with AWOLNATION & Neon Trees (8/24), Blue October, Switchfoot & Matt Nathanson (9/1), KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 (9/6), Alec Benjamin with Matt Hansen (9/7), Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov with The Secret Sisters (9/15), Two Door Cinema Club with Petey (9/24), Goth Babe with The Aces (9/27), Stephanie Miller, Frangela, Hal Sparks & John Fugelsang (9/28), Sum 41 with The Interrupters & Many Eyes (10/2), An Evening with The Avett Brothers (10/9), Dashboard Confessional with Boys Like Girls & Taylor Acorn (10/22), and Dane Cook (12/13)

CHASE FIELD (PHOENIX): Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas (9/18)

CRESCENT BALLROOM (PHOENIX): KYLE with Johnny 2 Phones & Jay Eazy (5/17), José Madero (6/25), and Pedro the Lion with Danielle Durack (7/16)

DESERT DIAMOND ARENA (GLENDALE): Cigarettes After Sex (10/8)

FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER (PRESCOTT VALLEY): Parker McCollum with Randy Rogers Band (10/17)

FOOTPRINT CENTER (PHOENIX): Feid (5/11), The Doobie Brothers with The Robert Cray Band (6/26), AJR with mxmtoon & Almost Monday (7/12), Hootie & the Blowfish with Collective Soul & Edwin McCain (7/13), Janet Jackson with Nelly (7/30), Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago: Heart & Soul Tour 2024 (8/29), Santana + Counting Crows (9/2), Lindsey Stirling with Saint Motel (9/9), and Peso Pluma (9/23)

MESA ARTS CENTER: Il Divo (7/16)

THE NILE THEATER (MESA): Tokyo Police Club with Born Ruffians (9/29)

TALKING STICK RESORT AMPHITHEATRE (PHOENIX): 21 Savage with J.I.D., Nardo Wick & 21 Lil Harold (5/11), Avril Lavigne with All Time Low and Royal & the Serpent (6/2), Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade (6/9), Caifanes & Café Tacvba (6/11), The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV with Mýa, Total & 702 (7/2), Cage The Elephant with Young the Giant & Bakar (7/5), New Kids On The Block with very special guests Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff (7/9), Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney (7/24), Barbie The Movie: In Concert Performed by the Barbie Land™ Sinfonietta alongside the film’s award-winning score (7/30), Niall Horan with Del Water Gap (7/31), Megadeth with Mudvayne & All That Remains (8/8), Limp Bizkit with Bones with Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff (8/16), Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani & Jason Bonham with Loverboy (8/20), Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid with Common Kings and The Elovaters (8/25), ALT AZ 93-3 Birthday Bash with Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons World Tour with AFI, Poppy & KennyHoopla (9/1), Creed with 3 Doors Down & Finger Eleven (9/4), Dan + Shay with Jake Owen & Dylan Marlowe (9/5), Five Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson & Slaughter to Prevail (9/10), Train & REO Speedwagon with Yacht Rock Revue (9/11), The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour - Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani & Damian (9/12), Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox (9/14), Slipknot with Knocked Loose & Vended (9/15), Glass Animals with Eyedress (9/17), Korn with Gojira & Spiritbox (10/3), Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell & Chris Olsen (10/16), Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Daughtry & Lakeview (10/18), and Grupo Firme (10/19)

THUNDERCAT LOUNGE (PHOENIX): One More Time - A Tribute to Daft Punk (5/24), and Freddy Todd (6/29)

TUCSON ARENA: Parker McCollum with Randy Rogers Band (10/18)

THE VAN BUREN (PHOENIX): Marcus King with JJ Wilde (5/15), The 502s with Zach Seabaugh (5/18), Warpaint with Sego (5/19), DannyLux (5/24), Microwave with Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man & Carpool Tunnel (5/25), Sean Paul with Farina (5/26), XAVIER RUDD with Bobby Alu (6/1), The Teskey Brothers with Pearl Charles (6/4), From Ashes to New with Point North, Ekoh, Phix & Elijah (6/5), Allen Stone (6/7), The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (6/11), Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman (6/12), Echo & the Bunnymen (6/13), X Ambassadors with New West, Rowan Drake (6/14), Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with Remo Drive & BabyJake (6/21), Drive-By Truckers (6/23), DIIV (6/25), The Eric Andre Show Live (6/29), Iron & Wine with Amythyst Kiah (7/2), PVRIS with Pale Waves (7/9), Louie Thesinger with Chris Pérez Band (7/17), As I Lay Dying with Chelsea Grin & Entheos (8/7), STRFKR with Holy Wave & Ruth Radele (8/8), Caloncho (8/11), The Airborne Toxic Event (9/7), Matisse (9/11), Chromeo & The Midnight with Ruth Radelet (9/16), Peter Hook & The Light (9/17), Lord of the Lost (9/26), The National Parks (10/5), Lawrence (10/8), Hatebreed with Carcass, Harm’s Way & Crypta (10/14), and Testament & Kreator with Possessed (10/24)