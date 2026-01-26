Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to perform in the Valley this August

The artists are hitting the road for their 2026 North American Tour
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie are hitting the road this year for their 2026 tour! The two highly influential figures in music history will stop in the Valley on August 11 at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Phoenix stop will be the second-to-last show of their North American tour.

Here's what we know about ticket sales information according to the news release sent to ABC15:

  • Tickets will go on sale first through a Citi presale on January 27 at 10 a.m., followed by additional presales throughout the week.
  • Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.
  • The general sale starts on January 30 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
More Things to Do stories:
Phoenix Open Golf

Things To Do

Larry Fitzgerald, Carli Lloyd, & Emmitt Smith commit to the 2026 Annexus Pro-Am

poster_4225e4051b42445699bb05d1b174758a.png

Things To Do

Cowboy up for Buckeye Days in Downtown Buckeye

abc15.com staff
Fountain at Fountain Hills

Local News

Jewish food fest happening this weekend in Fountain Hills

Nick Ciletti

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen