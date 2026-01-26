Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to perform in the Valley this August

PHOENIX — Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie are hitting the road this year for their 2026 tour! The two highly influential figures in music history will stop in the Valley on August 11 at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Tour Continues! Looking forward to being back onstage with @EarthWindFire on our Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. 🕺✨ Head to the official Lionel Richie Fan Club on Facebook for pre-sale access (link below and in bio). pic.twitter.com/Ly37pivAmq — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) January 26, 2026

The Phoenix stop will be the second-to-last show of their North American tour.

Here's what we know about ticket sales information according to the news release sent to ABC15: