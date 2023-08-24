Watch Now
Lil Jon, Ludacris, Fat Joe and more headed to Chandler for hip hop celebration Labor Day weekend

Hip-Hop 50 is a two-day concert event at Wild Horse Pass
Rick Ross Lil Jon Ludacris Offset
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 14:58:02-04

CHANDLER, AZ — A celebration of hip-hop is bringing big-name rappers to Chandler next month!

The Hip Hop 50 two-day concert series is taking place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, at Gila River Resorts and Casinos - Wild Horse Pass.

Rick Ross, Offset and DaBaby will be taking the stage on Saturday. Ludacris, Fat Joe and Lil Jon will be performing on Sunday.

The event is in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music.

Tickets are available now here.

This is a 21+ event with doors opening at 9 p.m. The shows start at 10 p.m.

